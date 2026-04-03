Ministry Of Awqaf To Host Third 'Ummah Seminar' On April 7

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Department of Islamic Research and Studies at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs will host the third seminar in its fourth season of the cultural project“Ummah Seminar” in the evening of April 7 at Imam Muhammad ibn Abdul Wahhab Mosque. This season's seminars are organised under the theme:“Knowledge of Revelation.”

The upcoming seminar will bring together a distinguished group of researchers and academics from Qatar University to explore the horizons and dimensions of“Knowledge of Revelation” as a foundational source for understanding the laws of human social interaction. The discussion will be structured around three main axes, each with subtopics:

Axis One: Knowledge of Revelation – Certainty of Source and the Foundations of Laws: This segment will examine three key areas: the laws governing human behaviour and societal development; insights derived from historical experiences of revelation; and lessons from Quranic stories that illustrate principles of decline and revival in societies.

Axis Two: The Mind as a Tool for Understanding and Proper Application of Laws: Participants will discuss how human intellect can perceive, deduce, and apply societal laws, the role of human action guided by divine principles, and how proper utilisation of these laws can serve as a pathway to the progress of the Ummah.

Axis Three: A Forward-Looking Perspective: Researchers will present a vision for the future, highlighting the importance of advancing the functions of the mind to enable the discovery of societal laws and promote sustainable development.

Sheikh Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Thani, Director of the Department of Islamic Research and Studies, emphasised that the“Ummah Seminar” represents a key cultural and intellectual initiative of the Ministry.

It aims to foster a culture of knowledge derived from the understanding of revelation, addressing pressing social issues, providing practical solutions to cultural and intellectual challenges, and offering guidance for both individual and societal development.

The current season, launched in October 2025, opened with a seminar on“Knowledge of Revelation” as a framework for understanding the mind, followed by a second seminar in January that explored revelation as a foundation for knowledge production in Islamic civilization.

The season will conclude in July with a seminar examining“Knowledge of Revelation” as a means of civilizational inheritance, focusing on the role of revelation in preparing Muslims to contribute to contemporary civilization.

Sheikh Dr. Al Thani highlighted that each seminar is designed to combine rigorous scholarly discussion with forward-looking visions, providing a platform for intellectual engagement and cultural enrichment within the Qatari and broader Islamic context.