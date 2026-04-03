Qatar University Strengthens Institutional Preparedness To Ensure Community Safety

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its institutional responsibility and commitment to the safety of its community, Qatar University (QU) confirmed that it continues to implement measures aimed at strengthening institutional preparedness in response to the directives issued by the Ministry of Interior and relevant authorities in the State of Qatar regarding additional precautionary measures to safeguard public safety and enhance the readiness of educational facilities.

Within this framework, QU has worked to elevate its level of preparedness, activate preventive measures, and reinforce its internal response system in alignment with official guidance and advisories issued by the relevant authorities.

In this context, the university has prepared and circulated safety and security guidelines related to the campus during emergency and exceptional situations.

These guidelines aim to unify response procedures, raise awareness, reassure faculty, staff, and students, and strengthen their ability to respond effectively under various scenarios.

QU has also activated its internal communication channels and continuously updated awareness messages to ensure that accurate information reaches the university community in a timely manner, thereby reinforcing transparency and trust.

As part of its efforts to enhance institutional readiness, QU has launched a dedicated webpage for exceptional circumstances to serve as a centralised reference for information, instructions, and updates related to crisis management.