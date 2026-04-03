Sonam Kapoor Shares First Pic Holding Her Newborn Close To Her Heart From The Hospital

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress and new mommy Sonam Kapoor shared a deeply personal moment on her social media account, on Friday, where she posted her first picture holding her newborn baby close to her chest straight from the hospital.

The actress simply captioned the post,“Grateful beyond words”.

In the first picture shared by the actress, Sonam is seen lying on a hospital bed, gently cradling her newborn against her chest, with her eyes closed and a faint smile of fulfilment on her face.

The baby, wrapped in a white cloth, rests peacefully in her arms.

The second picture shows Sonam seated beside a hospital tray, dressed in comfortable black loungewear.

She is seen having a meal, and the picture seems to be a candid click.

For the uninitiated, Sonam Kapoor welcomed her second baby, a boy, on the 29th of March, this year.

Sharing the exciting news on social media, Sonam had expressed her joy on her social media account.

She wrote, "With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy on the 29th of March 2026. Our family has grown and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. (sic)"

The 'Raanjhanaa' actress further revealed that son Vayu is extremely thrilled to be an elder brother.

"Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace", she further wrote.

"Sonam and Anand are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four." the post concluded.

For the uninitiated, Sonam tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in a grand wedding ceremony in May 2018. The couple was in a relationship for several years before taking the plunge.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy Vayu in August 2022.

–IANS

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