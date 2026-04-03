'Women Will Receive Their Rightful Reservation': NDA On Bill To Boost Women's Representation In LS

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) The NDA leaders on Friday emphasised that women's reservation in Parliament remains a top priority as the Budget Session of Parliament goes into an extended sitting.

Speaking on the issue, BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia said:“Providing reservation for women is a commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and to fulfil that commitment, the BJP made efforts even in this session. However, due to the opposition not cooperating, the matter has now been continued to 16th, 17th, and 18th April. Women will receive their rightful reservation, and this commitment of the Bharatiya Janata Party under PM Modi will be fulfilled.”

Echoing the same matter, JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said:“By extending this session from the 16th to the 18th, this three-day proceeding is entirely focused on the discussion of women's reservation. The Central government's effort is to ensure that the benefits of women's reservation are not delayed for long, and this bill will be introduced in Parliament to increase women's participation in the 2029 elections.”

The Centre has decided to convene a special session of Parliament from April 16-18 to bring a bill to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816, reserving 273 seats for women. The extension comes after the Budget Session went into a short recess, now scheduled to end on April 18 instead of the originally planned date. The second half of the Budget Session, which started on March 9, was to end on April 2, but neither House was adjourned sine die after the conclusion of business.

During the extended sitting, Parliament will take up amendments to the Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, popularly known as the Women's Reservation Act, 2023. The government aims to ensure that women's representation in the legislature is strengthened in time for the 2029 elections.

Addressing opposition's allegations that the BJP was exploiting voter sentiment or violating the model code of conduct, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju earlier informed that the government intends to introduce the amendments within the next two to three weeks. Both Houses were adjourned to meet again on April 16, marking the final day of the second half of the Budget Session, which typically resumes during the monsoon session in mid-July.