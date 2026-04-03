Four Dead, Over A Dozen Fall Ill In Suspected Hooch Tragedy In Bihar's Motihari

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 3 (IANS) In a suspected hooch tragedy in East Champaran district of Bihar, at least four people have died while more than a dozen others fell ill after allegedly consuming toxic liquor. The incident has triggered panic in the affected villages.

According to sources, several persons consumed suspected spurious liquor in Balganga village under the Turkauliya police station area on Wednesday evening. The deceased have been identified as Pramod Yadav, Chandu Kumar, Parishan Manjhi and one other person.

An FIR of murder has been registered against an individual named Naga Rai, who was detained by the district police. He is believed to have supplied the liquor to the villagers.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that the liquor was allegedly mixed with industrial spirit, leading to severe health complications. Victims reported symptoms such as restlessness, intense headaches, vomiting, and physical weakness within hours of consumption.

In one case, a victim reportedly lost vision in both eyes after his condition deteriorated. One of the affected individuals, Loha Thakur, said he had consumed the liquor along with his friends, believing it to be ordinary alcohol.

“We thought it was normal liquor, but it was mixed with spirit. Now one of my friends has lost his eyesight, and I am also unwell,” he said.

Fearing legal consequences under prohibition laws, some villagers are reportedly seeking treatment discreetly, avoiding public hospitals.

Local doctors have warned that toxic substances like methanol -- often found in spurious liquor -- can be fatal or cause permanent damage, including blindness.

Meanwhile, rumours of additional deaths have intensified anxiety in the area. However, local representatives, including ward councillor Ramashankar Thakur, said that while several people have fallen ill, official confirmation of deaths is still being verified.

The incident has revived memories of a major hooch tragedy in Motihari around two-and-a-half years ago, when 42 people lost their lives.

Despite prohibition being in force in Bihar, incidents involving spurious liquor continue to claim lives, raising serious concerns over illegal alcohol networks and enforcement gaps.