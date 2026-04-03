Declaration Of Shares And Voting Rights Of Valneva SE March 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VALNEVA Declaration of shares and voting rights

March 31, 2026

__________________________________________________________________________________________ Company name: VALNEVA

Registered office: Îlot Saint-Joseph Bureaux Convergence – Bât. A, 12 ter Quai Perrache – 69002 Lyon

Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B Declaration date: April 3, 2026

Number of shares

composing the share capital of Valneva Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**

173,877,420

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each 188,465,862 Transfer into bearer form of 521,353 shares with double voting rights



Double voting rights granted on 119,111 ordinary shares Between March 3 & March 23, 2026



Between March 5 & March 22, 2026 188,341,540

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* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.

** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

Attachment

2026_04_03 DECLARATION_VOTING_RIGHTS March 31, 2026 EN_GN