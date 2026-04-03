Amazon Issues Public Notice On Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 3' States It Is The Sole Holder Of The Film's Digital Rights!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 3 (IANS) Well known brand Amazon has now issued a public notice in which it has strongly put across the point that it is the sole and exclusive holder of all digital rights of actor Mohanlal's eagerly awaited film 'Drishyam 3' and that any entity dealing with the film or its digital rights in contravention of Amazon's exclusivity would be doing so at its own risk.

In a statement, Amazon Seller Services Private Limited said, "Notice is hereby given that Amazon Seller Services Private Limited (Amazon), pursuant to the valid exercise of its rights under subsisting agreements between Aashirvad Cinemas and Amazon, is the sole and exclusive holder of all digital rights (including but not limited to SVOD, TVOD, AVOD, FVOD and EST) in the film "Drishyam 3" (Malayalam) (The Film)."

Amazon further said, "The public is hereby cautioned that Amazon holds these rights to the exclusion of all others, and Aashirvad Cinemas (including its assignees, licensees and any other person purportedly authorized by Aashirvad Cinemas) has no authority to sell, license, or in any manner create any third-party interest, lien, or charge over the digital rights for the Film."

It warned, "Any person, entity, or digital platform dealing with the Film or its digital rights in contravention of Amazon's exclusivity shall do so at their own risk, cost, and consequences. Amazon reserves the right to initiate appropriate legal proceedings, including seeking injunctive relief and damages, against any party found to be infringing upon its exclusive rights or interfering with its contractual relationship regarding the film."

For the unaware, 'Drishyam 3', which is the third instalment in the highly rated franchise, was formally launched with a traditional puja ceremony that was held at a law college near Kochi in September last year.

Director Jeethu Joseph, addressing the media ahead of the launch, had revealed that 'Drishyam 3' would explore the next chapter in the life of Georgekutty, the iconic character played by Mohanlal in the film.

“The film focuses on what happens in Georgekutty's life after four-and-a-half years. That is the crux of the story,” Joseph had explained.

Producer Antony Perumbavoor, a long-time collaborator of Mohanlal and a key force behind the success of the Drishyam series, had said that the decision to move forward with the third instalment came after extensive discussions.

“The phenomenal response to the first two parts convinced us that Georgekutty's journey had more to tell. Only after detailed talks with Jeethu did we finalize this new version,” Perumbavoor had stated.

The unit shot at a number of places including Thodupuzha and Vagamon, with the final five-day schedule taking place at Ernakulam.

The Drishyam films have achieved cult status in Indian cinema for their gripping storytelling, intricate suspense, and Mohanlal's acclaimed performance.

The first film, released in 2013, set new benchmarks in Malayalam cinema, while its sequel, released in 2021, drew record-breaking viewership both in theatres and on streaming platforms.