Mortal Remains Of Ujjain Student Arrive From Canada CM Mohan Yadav Pays Tributes

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal/Ujjain, April 3 (IANS) In a heartbreaking development, the mortal remains of Gurkirat Singh Manocha, a promising young student from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, were brought back home on Friday following his brutal killing in Canada earlier last month.

Gurkirat, the younger son of local businessman Gurjeet Singh Manocha, was pursuing a Post-Degree Diploma in Business Management at Northern Lights College in Fort St. John, British Columbia. On March 14, he was viciously attacked by a group of youths near Charlie Lake, suffering severe injuries that led to his untimely death.

The shocking incident has plunged the Sikh community in Madhya Pradesh and across the country into profound grief. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav took to social media to express his deep condolences, stating that the state government stands shoulder-to-shoulder with its people in times of joy and sorrow alike.

On his X handle, the CM prayed for the departed soul to find eternal peace and for the family to find the courage to endure this immense pain.

The government had promptly requested the Centre's assistance in repatriating the body.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister, accompanied by Ujjain MP Anil Firojiya, visited the grieving family at their residence in Parshwanath City on Dewas Road.

The leaders paid floral tributes before Gurkirat's photograph and spent time offering comfort to the devastated relatives.

During an earlier meeting, Gurkirat's father, Gurjeet Singh Manocha, had submitted a formal application to the Chief Minister outlining the family's wishes. The family had expressed their desire to perform the final rites and cremation in Canada, where the tragic incident took place, and later bring the ashes back to Ujjain for the last ceremonies in case the body of Gurkirat could not come to Ujjain. To make this possible, they urgently requested the state government to arrange visas for Gurkirat's elder brother, Prabhkirat Singh, and his cousin, Saheb Singh. The family also had sought financial assistance to cover air travel expenses, hospital bills already incurred in Canada, and other related costs.

CM Mohan Yadav and MP Anil Firojiya had listened sympathetically and had assured the family of full support from the state government. They promised to immediately coordinate with the concerned Central authorities to expedite the visa process and explore every possible avenue to provide the requested financial assistance to bring Gurkirat's mortal remains back to Ujjain.