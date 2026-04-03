I Want To Prove That Winning IPL Trophy Last Season Was Not A One-Off, Says RCB Wicketkeeper Jitesh

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 3 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma said last season's title has only strengthened the team's hunger to build something lasting at the franchise. Jitesh continues to be an integral part of the RCB. Not just with the bat has he been impressive in the last season, but his heroics with the gloves have been equally brilliant.

Jitesh continues to be an integral part of the RCB. Not just with the bat has he been impressive in the last season, but his heroics with the gloves have been equally brilliant.

"This is not a one-year thing. We are here to dominate. I want to prove that what happened last season was not a one-off. Winning the first trophy for RCB was a magical feeling. The biggest satisfaction was knowing that I had contributed to it. That is a moment I will always be proud of," Jitesh said on the RCB Podcast.

On his crucial 24 off 10 in the 2025 final, Jitesh said his focus was on making a decisive impact. "My only thought in the final was to make a difference. I did not want to just survive the situation; I wanted to shift the game. The last over of the final felt like the longest six balls of my life. We wanted that moment so badly," he said.

On the loss of his father, Jitesh said it is something he continues to carry with him. "When you lose your father, that void never really goes away. I am not trying to forget it. I want to carry that emotion with me and keep moving forward.”

He also spoke about what it meant that his father had seen him represent India and lift the trophy for RCB.

“I am proud that my father saw me wear the India jersey and saw me lift the trophy for RCB. That means everything to me.”

On returning to the RCB setup after a difficult phase, Jitesh said the environment helped him reset.“When I walked back into Chinnaswamy and saw the red and blue again, I felt reborn. Being back in that environment made me feel like myself again.”

He also credited Dinesh Karthik for helping shape his growth over the past year. "A lot of the credit for my growth goes to DK 'anna'. He helped me understand my game better, use my strengths properly and improve mentally. DK asked me to take a break, put the bat away for a while and spend time with my family and friends. That helped me reset.”

Speaking about his batting approach, Jitesh said he has simplified everything to one core thought. "For me, it comes down to one thing: watch the ball. If you are present and watching the ball well, everything else takes care of itself.”

Speaking about his role as a cricketer, Jitesh said he now sees himself in broader terms. "I do not see myself only as a wicketkeeper now. I see myself as a finisher and a fielder as well. My job is to find a way into the team, whatever role that requires."

On missing out on India selection, he said the larger ambition remains unchanged.

"Playing for India is still the ultimate goal. I felt I did my part, so I have no regrets. Now it is about staying ready and finding the next opportunity.

He also spoke about how leadership brings the best out of him. "I have always enjoyed leadership. When you lead, you stop thinking only about yourself and start thinking about how to bring the best out of others. That has always helped me grow.

With RCB entering the new season as defending champions, Jitesh said he is ready for the challenge ahead.“Teams will come harder at us this season, and that excites me. I enjoy that challenge. I want people to come hard at me, because I will come hard at them too.”