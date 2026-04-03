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Moving Walls Strengthens Global Leadership Bench As It Enters Its Next Phase Of Growth
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As Moving Walls enters a pivotal year of global scale-up, the company today announced a series of senior leadership appointments across finance, operations, and regional commercial leadership, underscoring its intent to accelerate growth while building on the strong foundation established over the past few years.
The new appointments bring together decades of experience across global media, advertising, data, and operations, reflecting Moving Walls' evolution into a truly international software and technology partner for Out-of-Home (OOH) and Retail Media owners.
Strengthening Global Operations and Financial Discipline
Moving Walls has appointed Raja Kanniappan as Global CFO & COO. Raja brings over three decades of experience across a mix of global agency leaders like WPP and IPG Mediabrands, and adtech platforms like SQREEM and TotallyAwesome, where he held senior leadership roles spanning finance, operations, and business transformation.
Over the course of his career, he has worked closely with regional and global leadership teams to scale complex media and services businesses with strong financial governance and operational discipline.
In his role at Moving Walls, Raja, based out of Australia, will oversee global finance, operations, and organisational scale, ensuring that the company's next phase of growth is supported by execution rigour, clarity of accountability, and long-term financial sustainability.
Accelerating Momentum in the Americas
To support its expanding footprint in North America, Moving Walls has appointed Eric Kung as General Manager, Americas.
Eric brings deep experience in media research, analytics, and data-led commercial strategy. He has previously held senior leadership roles in the DOOH and media technology ecosystem, including serving as Vice President of Data & Insights at Volta, where he worked closely with brands, agencies, and media owners to unlock measurable outcomes through data-driven media planning and evaluation.
At Moving Walls, Eric will focus on strengthening enterprise partnerships, advancing the company's measurement-led narrative, and scaling its presence across the Americas.
Reinforcing Leadership in Southeast Asia
For Southeast Asia, Moving Walls has appointed Derek Tan as Regional Head, Southeast Asia.
Derek previously served as CEO of Invictus Blue and IPG Mediabrands' regional senior partner of Social Media in APAC His background includes building and scaling complex media operations, including being a founding partner to Entropia, before its acquisition by Accenture.
In his role, Derek will lead regional growth initiatives, deepen strategic partnerships, and continue to expand Moving Walls' footprint across key Southeast Asian markets.
Building a Stronger ANZ Presence
In the ANZ region, Moving Walls has appointed Quenten Smith as Regional Business Head, ANZ, and he will be based alongside Raja in Australia.
Quenten brings a strong background in media activation, agency leadership, and regional business development. He has previously held senior regional roles in media agencies and adtech businesses, including Publicis, Blis, and OMG Asia / DENTSU
At Moving Walls, Quenten will focus on strengthening partnerships across ANZ, supporting media owners as they scale their digital and retail media capabilities, and building a sustainable regional growth engine.
A Signal of Intent
These leadership appointments come at a time when Moving Walls has organically expanded into multiple global markets, partnering with leading OOH media owners, retailers, agencies, and ecosystem players worldwide.
According to Srikanth Ramachandran, Founder and Group CEO at Moving Walls,“These senior hires strengthen our global footprint from Singapore, scaling today's business while positioning us to lead during the explosive growth unlocked by agentic AI across out-of-home and retail media. Bringing leaders of this calibre into Moving Walls is a strong validation of both our vision and the platform we've built. This significantly strengthens our ability to execute globally while staying true to what makes Moving Walls different.”
With this expanded leadership team, Moving Walls is positioned to accelerate its mission of becoming the operating system for OOH and Retail Media, helping partners unlock measurable outcomes, operational efficiency, and sustainable growth worldwide.
The new appointments bring together decades of experience across global media, advertising, data, and operations, reflecting Moving Walls' evolution into a truly international software and technology partner for Out-of-Home (OOH) and Retail Media owners.
Strengthening Global Operations and Financial Discipline
Moving Walls has appointed Raja Kanniappan as Global CFO & COO. Raja brings over three decades of experience across a mix of global agency leaders like WPP and IPG Mediabrands, and adtech platforms like SQREEM and TotallyAwesome, where he held senior leadership roles spanning finance, operations, and business transformation.
Over the course of his career, he has worked closely with regional and global leadership teams to scale complex media and services businesses with strong financial governance and operational discipline.
In his role at Moving Walls, Raja, based out of Australia, will oversee global finance, operations, and organisational scale, ensuring that the company's next phase of growth is supported by execution rigour, clarity of accountability, and long-term financial sustainability.
Accelerating Momentum in the Americas
To support its expanding footprint in North America, Moving Walls has appointed Eric Kung as General Manager, Americas.
Eric brings deep experience in media research, analytics, and data-led commercial strategy. He has previously held senior leadership roles in the DOOH and media technology ecosystem, including serving as Vice President of Data & Insights at Volta, where he worked closely with brands, agencies, and media owners to unlock measurable outcomes through data-driven media planning and evaluation.
At Moving Walls, Eric will focus on strengthening enterprise partnerships, advancing the company's measurement-led narrative, and scaling its presence across the Americas.
Reinforcing Leadership in Southeast Asia
For Southeast Asia, Moving Walls has appointed Derek Tan as Regional Head, Southeast Asia.
Derek previously served as CEO of Invictus Blue and IPG Mediabrands' regional senior partner of Social Media in APAC His background includes building and scaling complex media operations, including being a founding partner to Entropia, before its acquisition by Accenture.
In his role, Derek will lead regional growth initiatives, deepen strategic partnerships, and continue to expand Moving Walls' footprint across key Southeast Asian markets.
Building a Stronger ANZ Presence
In the ANZ region, Moving Walls has appointed Quenten Smith as Regional Business Head, ANZ, and he will be based alongside Raja in Australia.
Quenten brings a strong background in media activation, agency leadership, and regional business development. He has previously held senior regional roles in media agencies and adtech businesses, including Publicis, Blis, and OMG Asia / DENTSU
At Moving Walls, Quenten will focus on strengthening partnerships across ANZ, supporting media owners as they scale their digital and retail media capabilities, and building a sustainable regional growth engine.
A Signal of Intent
These leadership appointments come at a time when Moving Walls has organically expanded into multiple global markets, partnering with leading OOH media owners, retailers, agencies, and ecosystem players worldwide.
According to Srikanth Ramachandran, Founder and Group CEO at Moving Walls,“These senior hires strengthen our global footprint from Singapore, scaling today's business while positioning us to lead during the explosive growth unlocked by agentic AI across out-of-home and retail media. Bringing leaders of this calibre into Moving Walls is a strong validation of both our vision and the platform we've built. This significantly strengthens our ability to execute globally while staying true to what makes Moving Walls different.”
With this expanded leadership team, Moving Walls is positioned to accelerate its mission of becoming the operating system for OOH and Retail Media, helping partners unlock measurable outcomes, operational efficiency, and sustainable growth worldwide.
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