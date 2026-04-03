Somy Ali Says She Intentionally Chose Films With Mithun Chakraborty, Says He Didn't Have Even 'An Iota Of Ego'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Actress Somy Ali has expressed admiration for her former co-star Mithun Chakraborty, revealing that she deliberately chose to work in films featuring him.

She also described him as a mentor who poured wisdom in to a clueless girl from Miami and stated that he is an exceptionally humble person.

Taking to her social media account, Somy shared an AI curated video from a still of one of her movies.

She wrote:“My fav co-star, my mentor, a beautiful person, exceptionally talented, and not an iota of ego. The most amount of movies I did intentionally were with #mithundada I miss him and will never forget our on screen time and the wisdom poured on not a simpleton, but a clueless girl from Miami. You will remain close to my heart and prayers for you is a given. #tbt #somyali #mithunda #tumhitum.”

The monochrome AI video shows Somy Ali embracing Mithun Chakraborty in a scenic outdoor setting.

For the uninitiated, Somy Ali, who appeared in several Hindi films in the 1990s, shared screen space with Mithun Chakraborty in many projects.

Somy has always voiced her opinion without mincing words.

The actress had earlier spoken about embracing age with pride.

Somy who is all set to turn 50 in a few days, said she sees growing older as a mark of strength and experience rather than something to hide.

“I see age as a badge of honour. Turning 50 is a privilege. It means I survived, I learned, I grew. Why would I hide that? Every year represents strength and experience.”

She added,“Society tells women to fear aging, but I believe we should celebrate it. A wrinkle is not something to hide, it's a story of a life fully lived,” said Somy, ahead of her 50th birthday on March 25.

–IANS

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