Ontex Convenes Its Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

Aalst, Belgium, April 3, 2026 – Ontex Group NV [EURONEXT: ONTEX], a leading international developer and producer of personal care solutions, convenes its annual general shareholders' meeting on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at 14:00 CEST. The meeting will take place at the company's headquarters, located at Korte Keppestraat 21, 9320 Aalst in Belgium.

The agenda, proposed resolutions and other documents relating to the annual general shareholders' meeting are available on ontex/agm - shareholder - information .









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