Abhishek Sharma Fined For Breaching IPL Code Of Conduct World No. 1 Penalised After KKR Vs SRH Match

MENAFN - Live Mint) Abhishek Sharma has been fined 25% of his match fees after the KKR vs SRH match on 2 April. The vice-captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad was given one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during a match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Abhishek admitted to a Level 1 offence under Article 2.3. He accepted the match referee's decision, which is final and binding.

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The incident happened at the Eden Gardens after Abhishek Sharma showed dissent towards TV umpire Nitin Menon over a controversial catch by Varun Chakaravarthy. The umpire ruled the catch valid despite unclear evidence. That led to Sharma expressing disappointment while walking off.

Abhishek Sharma's new record

Abhishek Sharma has become only the second batter, after David Warner, to hit 100 sixes for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. He achieved this milestone during SRH's match against Kolkata. He scored a quick 48 off 21 balls, with 4 fours and 4 sixes at a strike rate above 228.

Abhishek now has 101 sixes for SRH while Warner leads the list with 143. In 76 matches for the franchise, Abhishek has scored 1,808 runs at an average of 26.58, including one century and 9 fifties.

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In the match, SRH posted 226/8 after being put in to bat. Abhishek and Travis Head gave a strong start.

Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Reddy added a crucial 82-run partnership. For KKR, Blessing Muzarabani was the top bowler with 4 wickets. Hyderabad won by 65 runs.

Abhishek Sharma remains Number 1

Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, both SRH batters, continue to dominate the ICC T20I rankings. They hold the top two spots with 875 and 871 points, respectively. Tilak Varma is ranked 6th while Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav stands 7th. Both of them play for the Mumbai Indians.

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England's Jos Buttler moved up to 8th while New Zealand's Tim Seifert dropped to 9th. South Africa's Connor Esterhuizen made a big jump to 39th after scoring 200 runs in a series against New Zealand.

In bowling rankings, Rashid Khan remains at the top, with Varun Chakaravarthy dropping to 2nd and Jasprit Bumrah 5th.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza leads the all-rounders list, followed by Hardik Pandya.