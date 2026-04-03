Iran Fires Missiles Toward Israel & Gulf Nations Tel Aviv Activates Air Defence

MENAFN - Live Mint) Iran fired missiles at Israel and some Gulf nations while explosions could be heard around Tehran and the central Iranian city of Isfahan on Friday. There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

Israel's military, meanwhile, said that its air defences were operating to down missiles fired from Iran military said in a statement it had "identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel".

It further added, "defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat". According to Israeli military radio, a train station in Tel Aviv was damaged by shrapnel, without saying from where it had been fired.

This comes only a day after US-Israeli strikes targeted the 'B1 bridge in Karaj', in Iran that killed eight civilians and injured 95 others.

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Following the attack, US President Donald Trump shared a clip and wrote on Truth Social,“The biggest bridge in Iran comes tumbling down, never to be used again - Much more to follow! IT IS TIME FOR IRAN TO MAKE A DEAL BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE, AND THERE IS NOTHING LEFT OF WHAT STILL COULD BECOME A GREAT COUNTRY!”

Our Military, the greatest and most powerful (by far!) anywhere in the World, hasn't even started destroying what's left in Iran. Bridges next, then Electric Power Plants! New Regime leadership knows what has to be done, and has to be done, FAST!

What President Masoud Pezeshkian said?

In the wake of such strikes, President Masoud Pezeshkian has stated that Iran remains "resolute in defending itself against American and Israeli aggressors using all of its capacities," state broadcaster Press TV reported. This comes over a month after the commencement of a military conflict that Tehran describes as an unprovoked war of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

The Iranian President made these observations during a telephonic conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, on Thursday. During the exchange, Pezeshkian highlighted that Tehran was engaged in "indirect negotiations with the United States" at the moment Washington initiated its "strikes and bombing campaign."

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As the war that began Feb. 28 was to enter its sixth week, Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait warned about incoming missile fire, although it was unclear if anything was struck. Activists reported strikes around Tehran and the central city of Isfahan but it wasn't immediately clear what was hit.

Iran's attacks on Gulf region energy infrastructure and its tight grip on the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's oil and natural gas transits in peacetime, has sent oil prices skyrocketing.