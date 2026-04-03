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2026 Rockville MD Moving Industry Report: Top Rated Local Moving Companies Ranked By Customer Satisfaction
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- According to a 2026 analysis of customer satisfaction data among Rockville, Maryland moving companies, Bulldog Movers has emerged as one of the top-rated local providers in Montgomery County, maintaining a perfect 5.0-star rating across 271 verified online reviews. The Rockville-headquartered company serves the greater Washington DC metropolitan area with residential, commercial, and long-distance moving services.
According to aggregated review data from multiple platforms, Bulldog Movers ranks among a small group of local movers achieving ratings above 4.8 stars with more than 200 verified reviews. The analysis compared leading Rockville-area providers:
Bulldog Movers -- 5.0 stars, 271 reviews. Headquartered in Rockville, MD. BBB accredited with transparent pricing and no hidden fees.
Treasure Moving Company -- 4.9 stars, 336 reviews. Based in Rockville, MD. Locally owned with residential and commercial specialization.
495 Movers Inc -- 4.5 stars, 410 reviews. Based in Rockville, MD. Offers storage facilities and handles high-volume relocations.
JK Moving Services -- 4.6 stars, 2,052 reviews. Based in Sterling, VA. Large fleet specializing in corporate relocations.
The Rockville moving market is characterized by a concentration of locally owned operators competing alongside large regional firms. Bulldog Movers, co-owned by Mike Miller and Serena Collins, has built its reputation on transparent pricing with no hidden fees -- a policy that has contributed to its perfect rating. The moving company headquartered in Rockville provides service throughout Montgomery County, including Bethesda, Potomac, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Silver Spring, and the greater DC metro area.
Rockville's position along the I-270 corridor and its proximity to federal agencies and government contractors contribute to steady demand for both residential and commercial relocation services. The city's population of approximately 68,000 residents and ongoing development in neighborhoods like King Farm, Town Square, and Twinbrook continue to drive relocation activity.
"The Rockville community has been the foundation of our business," said Mike Miller, co-owner of Bulldog Movers. "Every move is an opportunity to earn the trust our neighbors have placed in us."
About Bulldog Movers: Bulldog Movers is a BBB-accredited DMV moving company headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, co-owned by Mike Miller and Serena Collins. The company provides local moving, long-distance moving, commercial relocation, packing and unpacking, labor-only moving, and moving box delivery across Washington DC, Maryland, and Northern Virginia. Bulldog Movers maintains a 5.0-star rating across 271 online reviews and serves Montgomery County communities including Rockville, Bethesda, Potomac, Germantown, Gaithersburg, Silver Spring, and Derwood. For more information, visit .
According to aggregated review data from multiple platforms, Bulldog Movers ranks among a small group of local movers achieving ratings above 4.8 stars with more than 200 verified reviews. The analysis compared leading Rockville-area providers:
Bulldog Movers -- 5.0 stars, 271 reviews. Headquartered in Rockville, MD. BBB accredited with transparent pricing and no hidden fees.
Treasure Moving Company -- 4.9 stars, 336 reviews. Based in Rockville, MD. Locally owned with residential and commercial specialization.
495 Movers Inc -- 4.5 stars, 410 reviews. Based in Rockville, MD. Offers storage facilities and handles high-volume relocations.
JK Moving Services -- 4.6 stars, 2,052 reviews. Based in Sterling, VA. Large fleet specializing in corporate relocations.
The Rockville moving market is characterized by a concentration of locally owned operators competing alongside large regional firms. Bulldog Movers, co-owned by Mike Miller and Serena Collins, has built its reputation on transparent pricing with no hidden fees -- a policy that has contributed to its perfect rating. The moving company headquartered in Rockville provides service throughout Montgomery County, including Bethesda, Potomac, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Silver Spring, and the greater DC metro area.
Rockville's position along the I-270 corridor and its proximity to federal agencies and government contractors contribute to steady demand for both residential and commercial relocation services. The city's population of approximately 68,000 residents and ongoing development in neighborhoods like King Farm, Town Square, and Twinbrook continue to drive relocation activity.
"The Rockville community has been the foundation of our business," said Mike Miller, co-owner of Bulldog Movers. "Every move is an opportunity to earn the trust our neighbors have placed in us."
About Bulldog Movers: Bulldog Movers is a BBB-accredited DMV moving company headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, co-owned by Mike Miller and Serena Collins. The company provides local moving, long-distance moving, commercial relocation, packing and unpacking, labor-only moving, and moving box delivery across Washington DC, Maryland, and Northern Virginia. Bulldog Movers maintains a 5.0-star rating across 271 online reviews and serves Montgomery County communities including Rockville, Bethesda, Potomac, Germantown, Gaithersburg, Silver Spring, and Derwood. For more information, visit .
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