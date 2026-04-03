Viral Alert! Pune Woman Orders Microwave At Midnight, Internet Divided

Adulthood isn't only about responsibility; it can also mean the ability to make bad judgements at midnight. And one Pune woman's late-night purchase has left the internet laughing and curiously validated. Sarah Kulsum's film has gone viral for showing what many refer to as peak "adult money" conduct. In the video, a delivery executive arrives at midnight to drop off an unexpected item: a microwave.

The video opens with a cheeky text overlay that reads,“Instamart is dangerous for people with adult money. I ordered a microwave at 12 at night because I wanted to heat my food.” What follows is a quick sequence of the delivery, unboxing, and setting up of the appliance. all driven by a simple, relatable craving for a hot meal.

The order was placed through Instamart, a business that delivers food and supplies in minutes. However, as the video illustrates, "essentials" can be interpreted in several ways, particularly after midnight.

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A post shared by Sarah Kulsum | Nagpur & Pune Blogger (@unfilteredsarah_)

To add to the humour, Instamart entered the debate in the comments, quoting a famous line from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. "Bade bade shehron mein aise choti choti purchases hote rehte hai, senorita," the company remarked, adding a Bollywood spin to the popular moment.

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The internet, undoubtedly, had a field day. Users filled the comments with jokes, incredulity, and a lot of self-recognition.

Because if maturity has taught us anything, it's that sometimes convenience triumphs over rationality, and a midnight microwave feels like a perfectly sensible life choice.