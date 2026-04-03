CM Dhami Pays Tribute To Shivaji Maharaj On His 346Th Death Anniversary

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday paid tribute to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his 346th death anniversary, saying that he kept a strong sense of self-respect while keeping the flame of religion ignited.

'Unparalleled Valour and Exemplary Governance'

Taking it to X, the Chief Minister recalled Shivaji Maharaj's commitment to protect the religion, governance, and unparalleled valour, setting examples for millions. "On the death anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ji, the pioneer of Hindavi Swarajya, the unwavering resolve for the protection of religion, the exemplar of unparalleled valour and exemplary governance--millions of salutations," he wrote.

He further highlighted his courage, devotion, farsightedness, and a sense of self-respect. He said that Shivaji Maharaj was a shining example of justice, strength, and patriotism. 'His life is an unparalleled example of indomitable courage, farsightedness, and unwavering devotion to the motherland. Even in adverse circumstances, he kept the flame of religion, self-respect, and justice aglow, thereby strengthening the national consciousness," he said.

"His saga of glory forever inspires us that the protection of religion, dedication to duty, and the welfare of the nation are the supreme ideals of life," he added.

About Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a 17th-century Indian warrior king who founded the Maratha Empire. He is considered to be one of the greatest warriors in Indian history.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire, passed away on April 3, 1680, at the Raigad Fort in Maharashtra. His death anniversary is observed annually to honour his legacy as a warrior king and visionary administrator.

CM Dhami Extends Hanuman Jayanti Greetings

Earlier on Thursday, CM Dhami extended greetings to the people of Uttarakhand on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. In a post, CM Dhami invoked Hanuman, describing him as the swift messenger, conqueror of the senses, and devoted emissary of Lord Rama.

He wrote, "I take refuge in the swift-as-wind messenger, conqueror of the senses, foremost among the wise, son of the wind-god, chief of the monkey troop, the emissary of Lord Rama." He also conveyed his best wishes to all residents of the state on the occasion, stating, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the province on the occasion of Lord Hanuman's birth festival. May the grace of mighty Bajrang Bali infuse your lives with knowledge, devotion, indomitable courage, focus, happiness, prosperity, and excellent health--this is my prayer." (ANI)

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