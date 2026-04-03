Tamil Nadu: Van-Lorry Crash On Chennai-Trichy Highway Hospitalises Many

A road accident involving a passenger van and a heavy lorry took place on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway on Friday, leading to the hospitalisation of multiple individuals in Perambalur.

The road accident occurred between a passenger van and a lorry on the Chennai Trichy National Highway.

The injured have been shifted to Perambalur Government Hospital for treatment. Further details awaited.

Previous Fatal Accident in Thoothukudi

Earlier, in February, 5 people were killed in a road accident on Sunday evening in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi, police said.

The incident occurred near the East Coast Road in Vaippar-1 village, under Vilathikulam taluk, where 40-year-old Gurusamy, a resident of Pallakulam village, was travelling on a two-wheeler with his relatives. While they were proceeding towards Pallakulam, their vehicle collided head-on with a tourist van travelling from Sayalkudi in Ramanathapuram district towards Thoothukudi, resulting in a severe accident.

CM's Response to Thoothukudi Tragedy

Expressing shock and grief over the tragic incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin conveyed heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families.

He also ordered immediate relief assistance of Rs 3 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund. (ANI)

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