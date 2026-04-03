Good Friday: Imphal Church Holds Special Prayers For Peace, Well-Being

Good Friday was observed at MBC Centre Church in Imphal on Friday, with special prayers and worship services marking the day that commemorates the sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

A Message of Peace and Forgiveness from Imphal

Speaking to ANI, Pastor Rev. Zuankamang Daimai said that Good Friday is one of the most significant days for Christians, as it marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, who sacrificed His life for the sins of humanity. He informed that the church organised a special service from 7 AM to 12 noon, followed by extended prayer sessions. "We are holding special prayers for people from all communities, for peace in the land, and for the well-being of the nation," he said.

The pastor stressed that the message of Good Friday is rooted in love, forgiveness, and compassion. He urged people to follow the teachings of Christ by loving one another and forgiving even those who have wronged them. "As Christ gave His life for sinners, we must learn to forgive others and live in harmony," he added.

The observance also focused on promoting peace, unity, and spiritual reflection among the faithful.

Prayers and Traditions Across India

In Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam, Good Friday was observed at St. Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral in Palayam. The locals arrived at the church to offer prayers and take part in the day's traditions. In Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, devotees gathered at St. Mark's Church in Kuniyamuthur to observe Good Friday. Speaking to ANI, Father Palayil Bijo emphasised the significance of the day, saying, "Good Friday is observed worldwide as the day the Lord was crucified and saved us. It reminds us that the journey of the cross is the greatest truth of life."

Furthermore, the day was also observed at St. Joseph's Cathedral Church, Hazratganj, Lucknow. Father Lawrence said, "Good Friday--also known as Holy Friday--marks the very day on which the Lord Jesus died on the Cross to redeem the sins of all mankind. Through His death on the Cross, the salvation of the entire human race was accomplished. The seven utterances of the Lord Jesus serve as a source of inspiration for all humanity; they are words that give life."

Across the country, the observance of Good Friday highlighted the central Christian values of love, forgiveness, compassion, and spiritual reflection, bringing communities together in faith and prayer.

The Story and Significance of Good Friday

Good Friday is a day of paramount significance for Christians worldwide, including those in India, who observe this solemn day on the Friday before Easter, which commences with Palm Sunday and concludes with Easter. The story behind 'Good Friday' is about the day when the Romans crucified Jesus. A disciple of Jesus, Judas, betrayed him, which led to his capture by the Romans. The Governor of the Roman province of Judea at the time, Pontius Pilate, ordered the execution of Jesus. Jesus was made to carry his cross through Jerusalem to the place of crucifixion known as Calvary.

The day of 'Good Friday' is followed by the celebration known as 'Easter', which commemorates the event of Jesus' resurrection on the third day after his crucifixion.

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