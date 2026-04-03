Punjab: 4 Arrested With 10 Weapons, Major Gang War Plot Thwarted

Punjab Police on Thursday said that they have arrested four persons and recovered 10 weapons, thwarting a major crime as part of a gang war.

SSP Varun Sharma Details the Operation

Speaking to the media, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varun Sharma said that the police initiated the action under the 'Gangster Te Vaar' campaign.

SSP Sharma stated that the accused were planning to commit a major crime as part of an ongoing gang war before their arrest.

While three of the individuals, identified as Sourav, Sajan, and Inderjit, have prior criminal records, the fourth accused was a resident of Bihar.

The SSP further mentioned that a case has been registered against all four individuals under Section 111 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Arms Act.

"Police made a major achievement under the 'Gangster Te Vaar' campaign, arresting 4 criminals and 10 weapons. A case has been registered against all of them under Section 111 BNSS and Arms Act... 3 accused - Sourav, Sajan and Inderjit have cases registered against them previously, and the 4th is a resident of Bihar... They were about to commit a major crime as part of a gang war, but were arrested..." said SSP Sharma.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)