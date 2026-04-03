Rajouri's GMC&AH Gets Major Upgrade Under Ayushman Bharat Scheme

The Government Medical College & Associated Hospital (GMC & AH) in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, has received a major infrastructure and technology upgrade under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Improvements Highlighted by Medical Superintendent

Medical Superintendent, GMC & AH, Dr Shamim Ahmed Choudhary, highlighted the improvements in the medical college thanks to the scheme. "The rate of surgeries and deliveries has increased. A special feeder was proposed for here, and the work for that has already started. Specialist doctors and faculty are increasing here. We have purchased a floor for the gynaecology department. We are catering to a lot of patients for dialysis...We are focusing on improving the services here," Dr Choudhary told ANI.

Understanding the Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Launched in 2018, the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana is the world's largest public healthcare scheme that aims at providing health insurance of up to Rs 5 lakhs to each eligible household annually. It aims to make quality healthcare more affordable for over 12 crore vulnerable families. AB-PMJAY is one pillar of the larger Ayushman Bharat scheme launched in 2018, a health initiative designed to provide equitable health coverage, especially for rural and economically weaker sections, according to a release from PIB HQ.

The other pillars under Ayushman Bharat include Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs (AAM), which ensure that primary healthcare is accessible to people near their homes or through a phone call.

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) is another pillar that digitally links all health facilities, from village clinics to big hospitals. It aims to develop the integrated digital health infrastructure of the country. It will connect different stakeholders of the healthcare ecosystem through digital highways.

PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), launched in 2021, builds robust healthcare capacity from village health centres to district hospitals. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)