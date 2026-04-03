Ryan Gosling Exits Daniels' Universal Film Over Scheduling Conflicts

Actor Ryan Gosling has exited Universal Pictures' untitled event film directed by the acclaimed duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels. The actor, who was previously in negotiations to headline the project, will no longer be part of the film due to scheduling conflicts, according to Deadline.

Scheduling Conflicts Cited for Exit

The project had been gearing up for a summer shoot in Los Angeles after securing a California tax credit, but was unable to shift from its planned production timeline. As a result, aligning Gosling's availability with the studio's schedule proved unfeasible, preventing a deal from being finalised.

Gosling's Recent Commitments

While no specific reason has been officially cited, Gosling's recent professional commitments appear to have played a key role, as per Deadline. The actor is currently riding high on the success of 'Project Hail Mary', backed by Amazon MGM Studios, which has grossed over USD 300 million worldwide since its release on March 20, as per Deadline. Additionally, Gosling had wrapped a lengthy shoot for his upcoming film 'Star Wars: Starfighter' toward the end of 2025.

About the Untitled Project

Details about the film's plot remain under wraps, maintaining the air of mystery surrounding the project.

Kwan and Scheinert will produce alongside Jonathan Wang under their Playgrounds banner as part of their overall deal with Universal. The untitled film is currently slated for a theatrical release on November 19, 2027.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)