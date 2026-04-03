'Silenced, Not Defeated': Raghav Chadha To AAP After Rajya Sabha Snub

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha has publicly criticised his own party after being prevented from speaking in the Rajya Sabha, saying he has been“silenced, not defeated.” The remark came in a video message posted on social media, a day after AAP removed him as its deputy leader in the Upper House.

In the video, Chadha questioned the party's decision and asked whether raising issues concerning ordinary citizens had become a problem.“Whenever I get a chance to speak in Parliament, I speak on public-centred issues... Have I done something wrong?” he said.

Silenced, not defeatedMy message to the 'aam aadmi'-खामोश करवाया गया हूँ, हारा नहीं हूँ'आम आदमी' को मेरे संदेश twitter/poUwxsu0S3

- Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) April 3, 2026

He further alleged that AAP had written to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat to stop him from speaking.“Why would someone stop me from speaking... I speak on aam aadmi... How does it affect AAP?” he asked, expressing frustration over the move.

Echoing the same sentiment in his post, Chadha declared: "Silenced, not defeated. My message to the 'aam aadmi'."

Also Read: Raghav Chadha no longer AAP's Deputy Leader, Raja Warring speculates exit

The development follows AAP's decision to replace Chadha with party MP Ashok Mittal as deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, signalling a major shift in its parliamentary leadership.

Reports indicate that the party had also not allocated any speaking time to Chadha during recent debates, effectively limiting his participation in parliamentary proceedings.

While AAP has not officially detailed the reasons behind the move, the decision has fuelled speculation about internal differences within the party. Chadha, once seen as a prominent face of the party, now appears to be at odds with its leadership.

Despite the setback, Chadha struck a defiant tone, emphasising his commitment to raising issues affecting the public. His message suggests he intends to continue his political journey, even as questions grow over his future role within the AAP.

Also Read: Raghav Chadha replaced as AAP Deputy Leader, denied speaking time