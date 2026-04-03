Elections 2026: Rajneeti To Sarkar Watch These 7 Political Films Before Crucial State Elections

Elections 2026: As India gears up for crucial state elections, cinema offers a gripping lens into politics. These films from Rajneeti to Sarkar; capture power, ambition, and democracy, making them perfect viewing during election season

As India heads into a crucial election phase across multiple states, the buzz around politics is impossible to ignore. Beyond rallies and debates, cinema has long captured the intensity of this landscape. From stories of power struggles and corruption to idealism and reform, these political dramas mirror reality while keeping audiences deeply engaged and informed. These 7 movies are great political dramas before the election season.

Newton takes a grounded approach to democracy. Rajkummar Rao plays an idealistic election officer determined to ensure fair voting in a conflict-ridden area. The film subtly questions how democracy functions in difficult realities.

Another compelling work by Prakash Jha, Satyagraha reflects the anger of the common citizen against corruption. Inspired by real-life anti-corruption movements, it features a powerful ensemble including Amitabh Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor.

Madras Cafe offers a tense narrative set against the backdrop of the Sri Lankan Civil War. Starring John Abraham, the film explores espionage, political conspiracies, and the real-life tragedy of Rajiv Gandhi's assassination.

Sarkar presents a gripping portrayal of power and parallel justice systems. Loosely inspired by Bal Thackeray, the film features a towering performance by Amitabh Bachchan as a man who commands influence beyond official politics.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Yuva explores how youth can shape politics. Through interconnected stories of three young men played by Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vivek Oberoi, the film dives into student activism, corruption, and political awakening.

Nayak: The Real Hero stands as one of India's most iconic political entertainers. Featuring Anil Kapoor, the film imagines a common man stepping into the role of Chief Minister for a single day. What unfolds is a sharp commentary on governance, corruption, and the power of decisive leadership.

In Raajneeti, director Prakash Jha crafts a modern political saga inspired by the Mahabharata. With performances by Ranbir Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, and Katrina Kaif, it delves into family politics, ambition, and betrayal.

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