India-UN Development Partnership Fund Board Reviews Operations, Future

The Indian Permanent Mission to New York, on Friday, with the board of directors of the United Nations Development Partnership Fund, reviewed the whole gamut of the fund's operations. Both parties also exchanged views on the future scope of the Fund.

In a post on X, the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations said, "The Board of Directors of the India-UN Development Partnership Fund met today in the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations. The Board reviewed the whole gamut of the Fund's operations and took stock of the ongoing projects. The Board also exchanged views on the future scope of the Fund." #IndiaAtUN The Board of Directors of the -@UN Development Partnership Fund met today in @IndiaUNNewYork. The Board reviewed the whole gamut of the Fund's operations and took stock of the ongoing projects. The Board also exchanged views on the future scope of the Fund. twitter/774AedPgsb - India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) April 2, 2026

About the India-UN Development Partnership Fund

The India-UN Development Partnership Fund promotes shared prosperity in the global South. Jointly with the multilateral system, it contributes to developing countries' initiatives towards the realisation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Established in 2017, the $150 million India-UN Development Partnership Fund is supported and led by the Government of India and implemented in collaboration with the United Nations system, the statement said.

The Fund supports Southern-owned and led, demand-driven and transformational sustainable development projects across the developing world, with a focus on least developed countries and small island developing States. United Nations agencies implement the Fund projects in close collaboration with partnering Governments.

The Commonwealth Window

The Commonwealth Window of the India-UN Development Partnership Fund aims to catalyse the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the developing countries of the Commonwealth of Nations, a voluntary association of independent and equal sovereign States comprised mainly of former territories of the British Empire, including India.

The countries supported by this Commonwealth Window are located in various parts of the world and include some of the most vulnerable Member States of the Commonwealth, as per the statement.

Technical and sustainable development and collective national development efforts among Commonwealth countries are particularly pertinent and beneficial given their shared history, mutual respect, common values, and similar institutional, technical and practical instruments that continue to guide and influence their political, regulatory and cultural lives. The Commonwealth Window supports demand-driven, country-owned and transformational sustainable development projects, the statement said. (ANI)

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