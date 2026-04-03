Malda Violence: NIA Launches Probe After SC Order On Judicial Officers

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has started probe by registering a "preliminary enquiry" into Malda violence case in which thousands of people on Wednesday blocked the two gates of the Kaliachowk-2 Block Development Office (BDO), holding staff including seven judicial officers "hostage" for hours before they were rescued after midnight.

SC Orders Central Agency Probe

The anti-terror agency initiated the preliminary enquiry late on Thursday after the Election Commission of India (ECI) formally referred the matter, sending a letter to its Director General. The ECI's direction to the NIA came following the Supreme Court's order issued on Thursday, asking the poll panel that "a central agency, either CBI or NIA" probe the incident, pointing out the attack "deliberate and calculated" attempt to demoralise the judicial officers and obstruct them from discharging their duty. The apex court had also mentioned specifically that it cannot be tolerated, and also directed the ECI to seek deployment of central forces for the protection of the officers and their families in the state.

An NIA team is expected to reach Malda at any time today. While the agency has remained tight-lipped, sources indicated that an NIA team had already departed early Thursday from its Kolkata office for the spot.

Key Arrests Made in Violence Case

Upon arrival, the team is likely to first visit the jurisdictional police station to gather all available details related to the incident from the police, which is currently handling the case and has arrested 20 people linked to the incident so far, including Mothabari Indian Secular Front (ISF) candidate Maulana Shahjahan Ali and alleged mastermind Advocate Mofakkarul Islam.

All the accused were arrested on charges of violence, arson and an eight-hour gherao of seven judicial officials, comprising three women among them, at the Kaliachak-II block office. Of the 19 accused, the police had arrested 18, including Shahjahan Ali, on Thursday, and a court remanded them to 10-day police custody. Mofakkarul Islam is the 19th accused to be arrested by the West Bengal CID. He was arrested at Bagdogra Airport while trying to flee.

Investigation Details and Incident Recap

According to sources, the investigation will be carried out by a dedicated team headed by a Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-rank officer, under the supervision of an Inspector General-rank officer.

Officials said the situation remained tense for several hours on Wednesday as the mob continued its blockade, raising slogans and refusing to disperse. The siege continued late into the night, and the stranded personnel were finally rescued after midnight on Wednesday following the intervention of law enforcement agencies.

Taking serious note of the incident, the NIA has been entrusted with the responsibility to initiate an enquiry to ascertain whether there was any larger conspiracy or organised element behind the violence. The central agency's involvement comes amid concerns over law and order and the possible implications of such large-scale mobilisation.

Local Police Action

Local police have already begun their own investigation into the matter, and additional forces were deployed in the area to prevent any further escalation. Authorities are also reviewing video footage and eyewitness accounts to identify those involved in the blockade and subsequent violence.

The Malda district, located in north Bengal, has witnessed sporadic incidents of unrest in the past, often linked to local grievances and administrative issues. However, the scale of Wednesday's protest and the alleged confinement of judicial officers have raised alarm among authorities.

Political Reactions and Security Measures

Political reactions have also started pouring in, with opposition parties criticising the state government over the breakdown of law and order, while the ruling dispensation has called for restraint and a thorough probe into the circumstances that led to the incident.

Officials said further action will be taken based on the findings of the NIA's preliminary enquiry. Meanwhile, security has been tightened in and around the Kaliachak area to ensure normalcy and prevent any recurrence of such incidents. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)