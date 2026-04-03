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New Sleep Tracker Lets Parents 'Feel' Their Child's Heartbeat In Real Time-Without Wearables
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- For many parents, the most stressful part of the day isn't when their child is awake-it's when they're asleep.
Are they breathing normally? Are they actually sleeping?
The OZI Sleep Tracker is a non-contact system placed under the bed sheet that monitors a child's
sleep in real time-including heart rate, breathing patterns, and movement-without requiring any
wearable device.
The feature generating the most attention: parents can hold their phone and physically“feel” their
child's heartbeat through real-time haptic feedback.
Unlike many sleep devices on the market, the OZI Sleep Tracker:
. Requires no wearables-works automatically under the bedsheet
. Provides real-time heart rate, breathing, and movement data
. No monthly subscription required
. Designed for families and everyday sleepers, not just athletes
The product is part of a growing shift toward passive health technology-tools that work in the
background without constant interaction or added screen time. OZI Sleep is targeting families who
want better insight into sleep without complexity, particularly parents of children and
caregivers who value peace of mind.
The OZI Sleep Tracker is available now at ozisleep
About OZI Sleep:
OZI Sleep is a health technology company focused on making sleep monitoring simple, passive,
and accessible for families. Its flagship product, the OZI Sleep Tracker,
uses non-touch sensor technology to deliver real-time heartrate, breathing,
and movement data-no wearables or subscriptions required.
Learn more at ozisleep
###
Media Contact:
Are they breathing normally? Are they actually sleeping?
The OZI Sleep Tracker is a non-contact system placed under the bed sheet that monitors a child's
sleep in real time-including heart rate, breathing patterns, and movement-without requiring any
wearable device.
The feature generating the most attention: parents can hold their phone and physically“feel” their
child's heartbeat through real-time haptic feedback.
Unlike many sleep devices on the market, the OZI Sleep Tracker:
. Requires no wearables-works automatically under the bedsheet
. Provides real-time heart rate, breathing, and movement data
. No monthly subscription required
. Designed for families and everyday sleepers, not just athletes
The product is part of a growing shift toward passive health technology-tools that work in the
background without constant interaction or added screen time. OZI Sleep is targeting families who
want better insight into sleep without complexity, particularly parents of children and
caregivers who value peace of mind.
The OZI Sleep Tracker is available now at ozisleep
About OZI Sleep:
OZI Sleep is a health technology company focused on making sleep monitoring simple, passive,
and accessible for families. Its flagship product, the OZI Sleep Tracker,
uses non-touch sensor technology to deliver real-time heartrate, breathing,
and movement data-no wearables or subscriptions required.
Learn more at ozisleep
###
Media Contact:
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