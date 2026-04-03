Global High Performance Magnet Demand In UK To Hit USD 683.67M By 2036, Led By Hitachi Metals, TDK, Shin-Etsu

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The demand for high performance magnet in the UK is valued at USD 470.84 million in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 683.67 million by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 3.8%. Growth is fueled by electric vehicle powertrain production, offshore wind turbine installations, and stable consumption from industrial machinery applications, where NdFeB magnets remain the preferred material for high-efficiency performance.

UK High Performance Magnet Demand Snapshot (2026–2036)

The market size in 2026 is USD 470.84 million and is expected to reach USD 683.67 million by 2036, growing at a CAGR of 3.8%. Sintered magnets lead by type with a 58.7% share, while electric vehicle applications dominate with 25.0% share. England leads regional demand, with key players including Hitachi Metals Group, Shin-Etsu, TDK, and Magnet Applications.

Market Momentum

Between 2026 and 2030, demand is projected to reach approximately USD 560 million, supported by increasing EV production and early-stage offshore wind expansion. From 2030 to 2036, demand rises further to USD 683.67 million, driven by higher-capacity wind turbines and growing adoption of permanent magnet synchronous motors in automotive manufacturing.

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Why the Market is Growing

High performance magnets deliver superior magnetic flux density, energy efficiency, and miniaturization, making them critical in advanced industrial applications. Growth is driven by:

.UK government's 2035 internal combustion engine phase-out policy

.Expansion of offshore wind capacity under national energy strategies

.Rising adoption of permanent magnet motors in EVs

.Stable demand from industrial machinery and automation sectors

.Increasing focus on energy efficiency and advanced manufacturing

Product and Segment Spotlight

Sintered NdFeB magnets dominate due to their high performance and compatibility with existing manufacturing systems, growing steadily at 3.8% CAGR. Electric vehicle applications lead demand, followed by industrial machinery and renewable energy systems. Advanced formulations such as hot-pressed magnets and samarium cobalt are gaining niche adoption in high-temperature and precision applications.

Regional Growth Outlook (UK)

England leads with a 3.9% CAGR, driven by automotive manufacturing clusters and EV production. Scotland follows at 3.7%, supported by offshore wind projects. Wales grows at 3.6% due to industrial and power electronics manufacturing, while Northern Ireland expands at 3.4%, driven by precision engineering and automation sectors.

Competitive Landscape

The market is moderately concentrated, with competition shaped by rare earth supply access, sintering technology, and OEM qualification. Key players include Hitachi Metals Group, Shin-Etsu, TDK, Magnet Applications, Eclipse Magnetics, VAC, Bunting Magnetics, IMA Magnetic Components, Goudsmit Magnetics, and Arnold Magnetic Technologies. Companies are focusing on supply chain diversification, recycling initiatives, and high-performance material innovation.

Analyst Insight

High performance magnet demand in the UK is increasingly defined by the convergence of electric mobility and renewable energy. NdFeB magnets dominate due to unmatched energy density, while supply chain concentration in rare earth processing presents procurement challenges. Manufacturers investing in recycling technologies and alternative sourcing strategies will gain a competitive edge.

Future Outlook

The UK high performance magnet market is expected to witness steady growth over the next decade, driven by EV adoption, offshore wind expansion, and industrial automation. Advancements in magnet efficiency, supply chain resilience, and material innovation will further support long-term demand across automotive and energy sectors.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What are high performance magnets?

They are advanced permanent magnets designed for high magnetic strength, efficiency, and stability in demanding industrial applications.

Which types and applications dominate the market?

Sintered NdFeB magnets lead by type, while electric vehicle applications dominate due to motor efficiency requirements.

What are the main end-use sectors?

Key sectors include electric vehicles, renewable energy (wind turbines), industrial machinery, and precision engineering.

Which regions drive demand in the UK?

England leads, followed by Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, each supported by distinct industrial strengths.

Who are the key market players?

Major companies include Hitachi Metals Group, Shin-Etsu, TDK, Magnet Applications, and Eclipse Magnetics.

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