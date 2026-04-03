Massachusetts School Of Law At Andover Named First Runner-Up At National Trial Advocacy Championship

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– The Massachusetts School of Law at Andover (MSLAW) earnedat the National Finals of the Constance Baker Motley Mock Trial Competition, held during the National Black Law Students Association's 58th Annual Convention in Portland, Oregon.

In a highly competitive championship round, MSLAW faced Case Western Reserve University School of Law, which ultimately secured the national title in an exceptionally close and hard-fought trial. MSLAW's second-place finish marks the first time in the school's history that it has advanced to the National Championship Final, building on its previous record of multiple Top 4 finishes.

“This achievement reflects the extraordinary talent, preparation, and determination of our students,” said MSLAW faculty.“They continue to demonstrate that MSLAW competitors are among the very best in the country.”

The 2025–2026 competition centered on a complex double murder case set in a Philadelphia condominium. Students were challenged to analyze crime scene evidence, autopsy and forensic reports, and argue motions in limine to admit or exclude key evidence. Competitors conducted full trial proceedings, including opening statements, direct and cross-examinations of lay and expert witnesses, and closing arguments. Each four-person team argued both prosecution and defense sides, with students rotating roles as attorneys and witnesses.

MSLAW competed against 18 of the nation's top law school teams-each a regional champion-progressing through multiple elimination rounds:

Sweet 16: Defeated University of Maryland (Mid-Atlantic Regional Winner) Elite 8: Defeated Florida State University (Southern Regional Champion) Final Four: Defeated Syracuse University in a rematch of the NEBLSA regional competition Championship Round: Competed against Case Western Reserve University School of Law

The MSLAW team representing the school at the National Finals included:

Klara Fleury (Brockton, MA) Kevin Marful (Worcester, MA) Sophia Basile (Rowley, MA) Julio Hernandez (Chelsea, MA)

Additional MSLAW Trial Team members who placed second in the Northeast Region of NBLSA include:

Marc Fevry, Dzidzai Mashoko, Cin Duran Valdez, Ashley Lopez Dishmey, Thor White, Farrah Kannan, Justin Fairbanks, and Preston Jackson-Stephens.

The team is coached by Professor Amy Dimitriadis and Professor Dan Harayda, whose leadership and mentorship have been instrumental in the program's continued national success.

This milestone achievement underscores MSLAW's commitment to practical legal training and excellence in advocacy, preparing students to excel in real-world courtroom environments.

About the Massachusetts School of Law at Andover

The Massachusetts School of Law provides an academically rigorous and affordable legal education with a focus on advocacy, ethics, and professional skills, preparing graduates to become effective lawyers and leaders in their communities.

Media Contact:

Rohit Bhasin, J.D.

Director of Admissions and Marketing

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The Massachusetts School of Law provides an academically rigorous and affordable legal education with a focus on advocacy, ethics, and professional skills, preparing graduates to become effective lawyers and leaders in their communities.

Massachusetts School of Law

500 Federal Street Andover, MA 01810

(978) 681-0800

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Press Contact: Rohit Bhasin, J.D.

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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