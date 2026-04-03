Pulse Institute, National Anti-Poverty Think Tank, Promotes Leading Legal Authority Tina Patterson To General Counsel

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Attorney Tina M. Patterson, nationally recognized legal authority and Principal Attorney at Patterson Justice Counsel, PLLC, has been promoted to President and General Counsel of The PuLSE Institute, the esteemed, independent, anti-poverty think tank headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Previously, Patterson also served as the Institute's Director of Research. In this role, she published prolific writings on political leadership and racial and economic justice for The Institute, which are preserved in the University of Michigan's Bentley Historical Library, a first-class depository that houses the papers of every governor of the State of Michigan.

Combining her legal prowess and adept research skills, Patterson authored and filed an influential amicus brief on behalf of The PuLSE Institute with the United States Sixth Court of Appeals in support of Detroit schoolchildren's right to literacy in the landmark case Gary B. v Whitmer, 957 F.3d 616 (6th Cir. 2020), reh'g en banc granted, opinion vacated, 958 F.3d 1216 (6th Cir. 2020).

The amicus brief, prepared by Patterson under The Douglass Project, the Institute's premiere research vessel addressing issues of race, equity, democracy and poverty, made the case that the right to literacy is a fundamental right protected by the United States Constitution, and was instrumental in reaching a settlement in favor of the children.

Counsel Patterson's influence and impact extends beyond the courtroom, as her cases have been cited in major law journals including the Georgetown Law Journal on Poverty Law and Policy and the North Carolina Banking Institute at the University of North Carolina School of Law in Chapel Hill, NC. Patterson has also presented before peers in a national audience of lawyers and accountants for the Michigan Medicaid and Medicare Planning Update, on Financial Planning for the Elderly and Disabled.

Regarding the announcement, Patterson remarked, "I am thankful to The PuLSE Institute Board of Directors for its vote of confidence in me through elevation to General Counsel. I appreciate the Board placing its trust in my expertise and dedication to the organization, and I look forward to serving in this greater capacity as General Counsel."



Nationally Acclaimed Author and Journalist, Bankole Thompson, a member of the National Press Club in Washington DC, one of the world's premier, professional organizations for journalists, and Chairman of The PuLSE Institute Board of Directors, upon news of the announcement, stated "Attorney Tina Patterson is one of the great legal minds of this era who understands how to use litigation and advocacy to challenge the forces that keep people in endemic poverty and persistent inequality. We are honored to have her continue to lead the crucial work of The PuLSE Institute, but in this time as President and General Counsel."

Chairman Thompson, a National Board Member of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), founded by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., is the author of a pair of books on former President Barack Obama and was one of the first African American newspaper editors to conduct exclusive sit-down interviews with the former president. On Patterson's new role as General Counsel, Thompson concluded, "It should matter to the next generation of lawyers to see her work as a model for how future lawyers think about poverty, justice and inequality.”

Driven by her conviction that the law is an important instrument of justice that can make a positive difference, Counsel Patterson began her legal career as a United States Federal Government Attorney, working for the United States Social Security Administration (SSA).

In her role as Attorney Advisor, Counsel Patterson advised and wrote the appellate opinions of administrative law judges across the United States and Puerto Rico. Serving in one of the Federal Government's key agencies that administers benefits for millions of Americans, Patterson trained at SSA Hearing and Appeals Division Headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia, just outside the nation's capital in Washington, DC. In addition to writing judicial opinions, Patterson legally advised judges concerning Title II and Title XVI Social Security Benefits, which ensured judicial integrity and the legitimacy of the adjudicative process in the application of the law in granting relief to Social Security beneficiaries.

With significant legal expertise that has placed her at the center of solving some of the most complex legal issues for clients, as well as serving as a public advocate on the issues, Counsel Patterson has built and led influential businesses and nonprofit organizations that have made meaningful and lasting impact. Her work has established her as a prominent woman in executive leadership, including being one of the handful of Black women leading major national think tanks and among the rare percentage of Black women lawyers in the United States, who account for less than 1% of partners at U.S. law firms and approximately 5.6% of all general counsels nationwide.



A frequent analyst and sought after speaker on law, public policy, and leadership, Counsel Patterson regularly serves as a panelist and keynote speaker advocating for equitable policies and women in government and business leadership, including The PuLSE Institute's Global Women's History Month program with keynote by then UN Under-Secretary General, Dr. Natalia Kanem. Patterson's work has also been recognized in the United States Congressional Record, and she is the recipient of the City of Detroit's Spirit of Detroit Award, as well as The PuLSE Institute's Economic Justice Award.