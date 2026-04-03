Dharwad Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Woman Dies From Electric Shock By Immersion Rod

Dharwad: A small mistake while using an electrical appliance has cost a young woman her life in Karnataka's Dharwad district. This incident is a tragic reminder of how dangerous even simple household gadgets can be if we are not careful.

The victim, 25-year-old Nivedita from Devarahubballi village, died after getting a severe electric shock from an immersion rod.

What exactly happened?

According to reports, Nivedita was heating water for her bath, a daily routine in many homes. After the water was hot, she tried to remove the immersion rod from the bucket. It seems she did this without switching off the power or taking proper precautions, which led to the accident.

She got a powerful electric shock and collapsed on the spot. Her family and neighbours immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital. But sadly, the treatment was not successful, and Nivedita passed away.

Police Investigation and a Village in Shock

Officials from the Dharwad Rural Police station visited the site to investigate the matter. The sudden and untimely death of a young woman has left the entire Devarahubballi village in mourning. The family's grief is unimaginable as they try to cope with the loss of their 25-year-old daughter.

A Reminder: Safety First with Immersion Rods

Immersion rods are very common in our homes, especially during winters and monsoons. But we must be extra careful while using them.



Always use a plastic bucket, not a metal one, to avoid any chance of a shock.

After the water is hot, the first thing you must do is switch off the power from the plug point.

Regularly check the wire to make sure it isn't cut or damaged anywhere. Only after you unplug the rod should you take it out of the water.

This incident shows how a moment of carelessness can lead to such a huge tragedy. The Dharwad Rural Police have registered a case and are proceeding with their investigation.