Manipur: Large-Scale Search Ops Yield Cache Of Arms And Ammunition

Security forces in Manipur continued a large-scale search operation against illegal activities and armed groups on Thursday, conducting search operations that led to the recovery of a cache of weapons and ammunition, along with other things, across multiple districts. According to a press note, the overall law-and-order situation remained normal in the state over the last 24 hours. However, security forces intensified area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable zones.

Major Recoveries Across Districts

In Bishnupur district, an operation yielded a 0.32 pistol, three live rounds, an H.E. hand grenade, a single-barreled gun, one blank round and five 12-bore cartridges from Upokpi Khunou Mamang Leikai and adjoining Loktak Lake area.

Simultaneously, a massive recovery was made at the Dampi Ridge in Churachandpur, which included a modified AK-47 rifle and two 12-bore rifles, two 9 mm pistols with magazines and four "Pumpis" (improvised mortars) and over 80 rounds of live ammunition and two bulletproof jackets. Walkie-talkies and 1 kg of "Pompi" explosives were also recovered, according to the press note.

Also, Security forces recovered 3 packets of WY tablets weighing approximately 3.5 kgs from the Homeguard Veng area of Moreh under Moreh-PS, Tengnoupal district.

In the Satang Hill range of Imphal East, security forces destroyed three bunkers at Satang Hill range under Sagolmang PS, Imphal East district.

Security Measures and Public Advisory

The press note stated that the movement of 290 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 has been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations, and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles. A total of 116 Nakas/Check points were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hills and the valley; none were detained.

Manipur police appealed to the public not to believe in rumours and be vigilant of false videos. The veracity of any circulation of unfounded videos, audio clips, etc. Moreover, there are possibilities of many fake posts being circulated on social media. They cautioned that uploading and circulating such fake posts on social media will attract legal action with consequences. Further, an appeal is made to the public to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately. (ANI)

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