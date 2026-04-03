Major Drug Bust In Delhi's Mehrauli, Cocaine Worth ₹10 Crore Seized

The Special Staff of Delhi Police South District arrested a 35-year-old Nigerian national cocaine supplier, following a major drug bust in the Mehrauli area, leading to the recovery of over one kilogram of cocaine estimated to be worth ₹10 crore in the international market.

Mehrauli Raid and Investigation

According to a press release by Delhi police, the team conducted a raid in Islam Colony, Mehrauli, on March 30 and apprehended 35-year-old Nigerian national John Chibuike from his residence. The accused was allegedly supplying cocaine across South and South-East Delhi and had an existing NDPS case registered against him in 2022.

DCP South District Anant Mittal informed that the operation was led by Inspector Anuj Kumar under the supervision of ACP Abhinendra Jain. The recovered contraband marks a significant blow to the drug supply chain operating in the capital. A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act has been registered at Mehrauli police station, and further investigation is underway to trace the wider network and supply links.

DCP South District Anant Mittal said, "The action reflects the district's continued crackdown on narcotics under Operation Kavach 13.0."

Street-Level Drug Racket Busted in Paharganj

Earlier in March, in a separate incident, Delhi Police arrested three accused, including a woman, in connection with a street-level drug racket in Chuna Mandi, Paharganj. A team from PS Paharganj busted a drug peddling racket operating in the Chuna Mandi area and arrested three accused.

The police recovered 34.17 grams of smack (heroin) packed in 210 small plastic pouches, along with Rs 6,000 in cash, suspected to be proceeds of drug sales. Officials said that on March 23, during routine patrolling, the team received specific information regarding the movement of drug peddlers.

A team under the supervision of the SHO and ACP, Paharganj, was formed. The team reached the spot and mounted discreet surveillance. During surveillance, the police intercepted a man and a woman whose conduct raised suspicion. A search was then conducted as per due legal procedure in the presence of women police staff. This led to the recovery of heroin and cash from the woman accused. The contraband was sealed on the spot, and all legal formalities were completed.

Sustained interrogation revealed the accused's involvement in street-level drug distribution and connections to a wider network. Based on this information, two more associates, including the woman's husband, were apprehended for their role in the illegal trade. An FIR dated March 23, under Section 21 of the NDPS Act, was registered at PS Paharganj. (ANI)

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