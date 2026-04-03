Dust Storm Blankets New Delhi, Reduces Visibility On Friday Morning

The national capital was hit by a sudden change in weather patterns on Friday as a thick blanket of dust covered New Delhi, reducing surface visibility during the morning.

The weather shift brought a dense blanket of dust to the city, obscuring the skyline and affecting visibility from Gol Dak Khana to Central Delhi and surrounding areas.

IMD Forecast and Weekend Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky for the rest of the day, with the possibility of light rain or drizzle.

According to the IMD's morning bulletin, "Thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph are likely to occur over Delhi and adjoining areas of NCR during the next 24 hours."

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the entire NCR--including Faridabad, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Noida--is expected to remain under a "generally cloudy sky" with the possibility of light rain or drizzle accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 70 kmph throughout the day.

Across the Delhi-NCR region, current weather monitoring stations reported varied atmospheric conditions this Friday morning. In New Delhi (Safdarjung), the temperature was recorded at 23.6°C with 75% humidity, while Palam reached 32.0°C. Narela recorded a temperature of 31.0°C with 38.8% humidity.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the weekend, noting that the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 33°C.

Air Quality Dips to 'Unhealthy'

According to the real-time dashboard, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for New Delhi was recorded at 182 at 8:01 AM, categorised as 'Unhealthy' (US AQI).

The city-wide average continued to hover in the poor bracket, with primary pollutants PM2.5 and PM10 significantly impacted by the prevailing dust storm.

While the predicted light showers may help in scavenging some particulate matter, prominent hotspots continue to report elevated levels. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 186 at 8:01 AM, while other areas like Abul Fazal Enclave stood at 159.

AQI Classification

According to the CPCB classification, an AQI between 101-200 is "Moderate," while 201-300 is "Poor," reflecting increasing health risks for sensitive groups.

According to CPCB, the AQI, which ranges from 0 to 500, is divided into six categories, each reflecting the level of pollution and associated health risks. An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as "Good", indicating minimal or no health impact. AQI levels from 51 to 100 fall into the "Satisfactory" category, where air quality remains acceptable, though sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues may experience slight discomfort.

Weekly Weather Outlook

Looking ahead, the IMD has indicated that the sky will become partly cloudy from April 3, with a temperature dip in Delhi as active Western Disturbance brings rain with cloudy skies, gusty winds, and light rain or drizzle, particularly in the afternoons and evenings for the remainder of the week.

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