West Asia Conflict Is 'Violent Pregnancy' Of New World Order: MJ Akbar

Former Minister of State for External Affairs, MJ Akbar, said that the present conflict in West Asia will result in the onset of a new world order. Speaking on the Gulf War crisis to ANI, Akbar said that the sanctity of the UN Charter has now eroded.

Akbar said, "The present war is the violent pregnancy of a new world order. Sometimes the world needs chaos to create something new. It took the extraordinary casualties of the Second World War to bring about the United Nations. The UN Charter, defined in 1946, placed the sanctity of national sovereignty at the heart of global stability. That sanctity has now eroded," he said.

Akbar quoted Margaret Thatcher and said that no people will be safe once the international order of rules is violated, which rings true. "People cross borders to fight wars without hesitation, just as Mrs Thatcher once warned: no people will be safe once the international order of rules is violated. Today, no one is safe again, and a new world order must be fashioned. It will take time, but India is well-positioned to be among the partners shaping it. No single nation can create a new world order alone -- those days are gone," he said.

Pakistan's Mediation and US-Iran Tensions

Speaking to Pakistan's mediation, Akbar told ANI, "Pakistan's mediation effort started with a bang and ended with a whimper. That outcome could easily have been predicted, because any resolution can only be found between the principal parties -- and in this case, I don't even include Israel among them. The principals here are America and Iran. They have developed nuanced and sophisticated ways of exchanging messages rather than engaging in direct dialogue, because dialogue itself is hugely risky for both sides."

The US and Israel have stepped up attacks, targeting a century-old medical research centre in Tehran, a bridge near the capital and steel plants after US President Donald Trump threatened to bomb Iran back to "the Stone Ages", as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)