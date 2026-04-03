TN Polls: Udhayanidhi Stalin Campaigns In Chepauk, Eyes Historic Win

As Tamil Nadu Assembly polls near, Deputy Chief Minister and DMK's candidate Udhayanidhi Stalin held a campaign in Chepauk assembly constituency. He interacted with the public in the area while being accompanied by a large number of party workers.

The Dy CM is contesting from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency in the upcoming polls on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The election would cover a total of 234 constituencies. DMK is contesting on 164 seats, leading the Secular Progressive Alliance against the AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu. Yesterday, Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of the Chief Minister MK Stalin, held a roadshow while heading to the office of the Returning Officer to file his nomination.

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Contest

Udhayanidhi is the sitting MLA from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni seat. He is pitted against AIADMK candidate Adhirajaram. He told reporters, "We will create history, we will definitely win this time. Our leader will become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for the second time." In the 2021 elections, the DMK leader won against Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) candidate AVA Kassali with a margin of 69,355 votes.

DMK's Poll Promises

Earlier on Wednesday, Udhayanidhi Stalin announced Rs 8,000 coupons provided to people to enable the purchasing of household items such as televisions and refrigerators. The Deputy CM said that laptops have already been provided to 10 lakh college students."Coupons worth Rs 8000 would be provided, enabling people to purchase essential household items such as TVs, refrigerators, and washing machines. While laptops were earlier distributed to school students, under the Dravidian model government, laptops have been provided to 10 lakh college students," Udhayanidhi said. This came as a counter to AIADMK's manifesto promise of a refrigerator.

Meanwhile, the DMK has promised that the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai will be increased to Rs 2,000 per month with new beneficiaries added every year, while free bus travel for women under the Vidiyal Payanam scheme will continue. The Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme will be expanded up to Class 8. For families, an "Illa Tharasi" coupon worth Rs 8,000 will be provided to women for purchasing household items, and medical coverage will be extended up to Rs 10 lakh, including families earning up to Rs 5 lakh annually. Pension for senior citizens, widows, and unmarried women above 50 years will be increased to Rs 2,000 per month.

AIADMK's Manifesto Highlights

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami earlier released the party's election manifesto, promising Rs 2000 monthly to female heads of households. Palaniswami released a manifesto with 297 promises, including a special assistance of Rs. 10,000 per family to combat tax burdens and rising prices of goods.

EPS promised the 'Kula Vilakku Scheme' for women, and the manifesto said, "To foster economic equilibrium within society, a monthly assistance allowance of Rs 2,000 will be provided to all ration cardholders through the 'Kula Vilakku Scheme.' This amount will be deposited directly into the bank account of the female head of the household."AIADMK has also promised that the ration card holders will receive lentils along with rice, and will also receive refrigerators. (ANI)

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