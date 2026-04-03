Macron Hits Back At Trump's 'Wife Beats Him' Remark

MENAFN - AzerNews) French President Emmanuel Macron hit back at US President Donald Trump over personal remarks targeting him and his wife, saying, “Trump talks too much. His remarks are neither elegant nor up to the standard.” He was speaking to reporters during a visit to South Korea,reports.

The response followed a private lunch where Trump mocked Macron, claiming he was“still recovering from the right to the jaw” and alleging that his wife, Brigitte Macron,“treats him extremely badly”.

The jibe referenced a May 2025 video from a Vietnam visit that appeared to show Brigitte Macron pushing the French president's face before they disembarked their plane. Macron had earlier dismissed the clip as“disinformation”, saying the couple were just joking.

Trump made the remarks while criticising NATO allies over their stance on the US-led conflict involving Iran. Recounting a phone call, he said he had asked France to send support to the Gulf.

“We'd love to have some help could you send ships immediately?” Trump said, claiming Macron declined and suggested France could assist“after the war is won”. Mimicking a French accent, Trump added,“I don't need help after the war is won.”

He also questioned NATO's reliability, calling the alliance a “paper tiger” and warning it“won't be there if we ever have the big one”.

The remarks drew widespread criticism in France, including from Macron's opponents, reported news agency AFP.

Yael Braun-Pivet, president of the National Assembly, said the comments were“not up to the mark”, especially at a time of global conflict.“People are dying, and we have a president mocking others,” she said.

Manuel Bompard of the France Unbowed party also condemned the remarks, saying that despite political differences, such comments about Macron and his wife were“absolutely unacceptable”.

French daily Le Figaro described the episode as“another controversial outburst”.