Drone Strikes Disable 40% Of Russia's Primorsk Port Storage Reuters

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Reuters, citing satellite imagery from U.S. spatial intelligence company Vantor, Ukrinform reports.

Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russian energy facilities in the past month, launching the heaviest drone strikes on the Baltic Sea ports during the more than four-year war.

Satellite images from the end of March, supplied by Vantor, showed at least eight reservoirs with a capacity of 50,000 cubic meters each were damaged. That amounts to at least 40% of the port's total storage and may force the outlet to cut turnover accordingly, traders said.

The reservoirs play an important role in the logistics chain at the ports and their availability directly impacts the oil exports.

Drone attacks on Ust-Luga port damage oil loading terminal – Reuters

According to industry sources, ⁠two of eight seriously damaged tanks at the port of Primorsk were used to handle diesel.

In addition, oil shipments were temporarily suspended at another Baltic port, Ust-Luga.

Satellite images also showed that eight oil product reservoirs with capacity of 30,000 cubic meters each at a terminal were damaged by fire. That ⁠accounts for about a quarter of all storage at the outlet.

Photo for illustrative purposes