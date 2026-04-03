Ukraine's State Emergency Service Clears Nearly 200,000 Hectares Of Landmines Since Start Of War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Serhii Reva, Director of the SES Department of Mine Action Measures, said this at a briefing, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"To date, SES units have cleared nearly 200,000 hectares of territory and neutralized 600,000 explosive devices," he said.

According to Reva, Ukraine is currently one of the most mine-contaminated countries in the world. Approximately 133,300 square kilometers – about 20% of the country's total territory – are potentially contaminated. These are mostly occupied areas as well as active combat zones.

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A significant part of maritime areas also remains contaminated and will be subject to demining only after the war ends.

A total of 2,400 explosive ordnance disposal specialists are currently involved in demining operations in Ukraine, Reva said, adding that before the war there were about 600.

Earlier reports said that the Ministry of Defense was initiating the creation of a mine action platform that will serve as a new tool for coordinating research and innovation.