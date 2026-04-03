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Russia's Ministry Announces Growing Trade Connections With Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

Russia's Ministry Announces Growing Trade Connections With Uzbekistan (Exclusive)


2026-04-03 01:08:12
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Russia-Uzbekistan trade turnover increased by 12.4% in 2025, with exports rising by 11.6% and imports by 14%, Director of the Department for Economic Cooperation with CIS Countries of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development Alexey Mikhaylov told Trend.

"Russia increased supplies of mineral products, chemical industry goods, pharmaceuticals, timber, and pulp and paper products. Uzbekistan, in turn, expanded exports of textile, agricultural, and fruit and vegetable products. Today, Russia ranks second among Uzbekistan's foreign trade partners with a 16% share," he said.

According to him, in the wake of the fifth convening of the Working Group, the stakeholders reached a consensus to advance industrial collaboration and enhance reciprocal trade, particularly by refining the quality assurance processes for delivered products.

"The progress in preparing infrastructure for the opening of a branch of the Russian Foreign Trade Academy in Uzbekistan was also discussed. This institution will host training programs aimed at enhancing the qualifications of Uzbekistan's public sector employees in the field of foreign economic activity," he added.

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