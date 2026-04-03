403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ICAI And Andhra Pradesh Police Department Join Hands To Strengthen Capacity In Economic Offences & Financial Crime Policing
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) April 2, 2026- The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) through its Public and Government Financial Management Committee (PGFMC) entered into an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Police Department (Training Wing) to impart training to the personnel of Andhra Pradesh Police Department on Economic Offences & Financial Crime Policing to strengthen their knowledge and practical understanding of economic offences, financial frauds and related investigation techniques. The MoU was exchanged in the presence of CA. Hansraj Chugh, Central Council Member, ICAI and senior IPS officers from Andhra Pradesh Police Department (Training Wing).
Under the framework of this MoU, ICAI will provide its technical expertise, experienced faculty, and structured learning resources to conduct training programmes on“Economic Offences & Financial Crime Policing”. The Andhra Pradesh Police Department (Training Wing) will facilitate participant nominations, logistics and coordination to ensure smooth and effective implementation.
On this significant initiative, CA. Prasanna Kumar D, President, ICAI congratulated and stated,“This MoU marks a significant step towards strengthening both the knowledge base and practical understanding of newly appointed Police Constables in handling economic offences, financial frauds, and related investigative techniques. This collaborative initiative will contribute to building a more robust and responsive policing framework to effectively tackle economic offences.”
The training programme is designed to cover 19–20 key topics such as Basics of Money, Banking, Finance, Financial Documents and Evidence Basics, Cyber enabled Financial Crime, Ethics, Integrity and Anti-Corruption etc. among others. The sessions will be conducted through 2–3 virtual classes per week via Zoom-based platform, ensuring flexibility and ease of participation. The programme is expected to reach approximately 6,000 officials across 21 locations in the southern region of India. This approach ensures wide accessibility, scalability and cost-effective delivery of high-quality training.
This MoU is expected to serve as a platform for long-term collaboration, setting a benchmark for similar partnerships between professional bodies and enforcement agencies nationwide. It reinforces ICAI's commitment to nation-building, supporting capacity development and promoting excellence in financial crime policing.
About ICAI
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body set up by an Act of Parliament under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 for the regulation and development of the profession of Chartered Accountancy in India. The Institute functions under the administrative supervision of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. With over 15 Lakh Members and Students, today ICAI is the largest professional accountancy body in the world. ICAI has a wide network of 5 Regional Councils and 186 Branches within India and a global presence with 54 Overseas Chapters and 31 Representative Offices spanning 85 cities across 47 Countries worldwide.
Under the framework of this MoU, ICAI will provide its technical expertise, experienced faculty, and structured learning resources to conduct training programmes on“Economic Offences & Financial Crime Policing”. The Andhra Pradesh Police Department (Training Wing) will facilitate participant nominations, logistics and coordination to ensure smooth and effective implementation.
On this significant initiative, CA. Prasanna Kumar D, President, ICAI congratulated and stated,“This MoU marks a significant step towards strengthening both the knowledge base and practical understanding of newly appointed Police Constables in handling economic offences, financial frauds, and related investigative techniques. This collaborative initiative will contribute to building a more robust and responsive policing framework to effectively tackle economic offences.”
The training programme is designed to cover 19–20 key topics such as Basics of Money, Banking, Finance, Financial Documents and Evidence Basics, Cyber enabled Financial Crime, Ethics, Integrity and Anti-Corruption etc. among others. The sessions will be conducted through 2–3 virtual classes per week via Zoom-based platform, ensuring flexibility and ease of participation. The programme is expected to reach approximately 6,000 officials across 21 locations in the southern region of India. This approach ensures wide accessibility, scalability and cost-effective delivery of high-quality training.
This MoU is expected to serve as a platform for long-term collaboration, setting a benchmark for similar partnerships between professional bodies and enforcement agencies nationwide. It reinforces ICAI's commitment to nation-building, supporting capacity development and promoting excellence in financial crime policing.
About ICAI
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body set up by an Act of Parliament under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 for the regulation and development of the profession of Chartered Accountancy in India. The Institute functions under the administrative supervision of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. With over 15 Lakh Members and Students, today ICAI is the largest professional accountancy body in the world. ICAI has a wide network of 5 Regional Councils and 186 Branches within India and a global presence with 54 Overseas Chapters and 31 Representative Offices spanning 85 cities across 47 Countries worldwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment