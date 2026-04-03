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KEYGREE DOUBLE PULSE Series Global Multi-Process Digital MIG Welding Solutions
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- 700,000 units annual capacity | CE, ISO, BSCI, FCCA certified | Trusted across six continents
The MIGMaster-DP series represents the pinnacle of KEYGREE's engineering expertise - a complete line of digital MIG welders engineered for the diverse needs of welders worldwide, from small workshops to heavy industry.
Our Global Service CommitmentService Scope – Wherever You Are, We Support You
Service Area
Coverage & Capabilities
Global Distribution Network
Exporting to over 120 countries across Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Oceania
24/7 Technical Support
English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, and Arabic technical support available via WhatsApp +86 18058395375
Spare Parts Availability
Global spare parts network with rapid dispatch to major ports worldwide
Documentation
User manuals and technical documentation in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Russian, Arabic, and Bahasa Indonesia
Training Support
Remote training via video conference and on-site training programs for major distributors
Quality Certifications
CE, ISO 9001, BSCI, FCCA – CNAS accreditation in process for expanded laboratory capabilities
Logistics
FCL, LCL, and air freight options from major Chinese ports – flexible shipping solutions
Payment Flexibility
T/T, L/C, Western Union, and trade assurance options for secure transactions
MIGMaster-DP Series – Engineered for Global ApplicationsSeries Models
Model
Application Focus
MIGMaster-200DP
Light fabrication, automotive repair, hobbyist, small workshop
MIGMaster-250DP
General fabrication, construction, medium manufacturing
MIGMaster-300DP
Heavy fabrication, structural steel, industrial maintenance
MIGMaster-350DP
Heavy industry, shipbuilding, pipeline construction
MIGMaster-500DP
Heavy industrial, mining equipment, thick plate fabrication
Key Selling Points – Global AdvantagesUniversal Power Compatibility
Automatic voltage recognition: 1/2/3 PHASE 160-450V
Works onsingle-phase or three-phase power grids worldwide
No manual switching required – plug and weld inNorth America (208/230/460V), Europe (230/400V), Asia (220/380V), Middle East (230/415V), and Latin America (220/440V)
Six Welding Processes in One
MIG Manual– Traditional MIG for carbon steel, stainless steel
MIG Synergic– One-knob operation with thickness prompts – ideal for operators of all skill levels
Single Pulse MIG– Essential for aluminum – controlled spray transfer, reduced spatter
Double Pulse MIG– Creates stack-of-coins aluminum welds – professional appearance without grinding
MMA– Stick welding for outdoor, field, and remote applications
Lift TIG– Precision TIG for thin materials, stainless steel, and aluminum sheet
Remote Control Compatible
Compatible withtorch-mounted digital remote control
Remote adjustment of:
Current
Inductance
Job number storage and recall
Adjust parameters without leaving the weld joint –critical for large fabrications and pipeline work
Smart Material Guidance
Synergic mode prompts metal thickness– guides operators worldwide to correct settings
Reduces errors across language barriers – visual prompts transcend language
CE-Compliant Intelligent Cooling
Smart fan operation– runs only when needed
Meets CE standardsfor energy efficiency and noise reduction
Reduces dust ingress –extends machine life in challenging environments (deserts, jungles, factories)
Large LCD Display
High-visibility digital display
Clear parameter readout in all lighting conditions
Intuitive interface – minimal training required
Dual-Drive Wire Feeding System
Dual-roll wire feeder– smooth, consistent wire delivery
Essential for aluminum– prevents bird-nesting and feeding issues
Handles8mm to 1.2mm wire diameters across all materials
Multiple Torch Modes
2T– Standard operation
4T– Reduced operator fatigue for long seams
Special 4-step– Advanced control for critical applications
Spot welding mode– Tack and spot applications
Global Material Compatibility
Material
Applications
Carbon Steel
Structural fabrication, automotive, construction, pipelines
Stainless Steel
Food equipment, pharmaceutical, architectural, marine
Aluminum-Magnesium Alloy
Marine, automotive, aerospace, transportation
Aluminum-Silicon Alloy
Casting repair, automotive, specialized fabrication
Built-In Wire Spool Compartment
Accommodates5kg and 15kg spools
No external wire feeder required
Ready for both small jobs and production runs
Mobile Workstation Design
Wheeled platform– easy movement across workshops, construction sites, and maintenance facilities
Accommodates 40-liter gas cylinder– complete mobile welding station
Ideal forshipyards, construction sites, field maintenance, and mobile service vehicles
Enhanced Durability
Multi-layer insulationprotects PCB and main circuits
Designed forharsh environments – heat, humidity, dust, and vibration
Proven reliability acrosstropical, desert, arctic, and marine conditions
Global Service Cases – Solving Real Problems Worldwide
We have structured our offering around the "Customer + Challenge + Solution + Result" framework to demonstrate how KEYGREE welders perform in diverse global conditions.
Case 1: German Automotive Tier 1 Supplier – EV Battery Tray Production
Location: Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Customer: Major automotive supplier manufacturing aluminum battery trays for electric vehicles
Challenge: Producing aluminum battery trays required:
Consistent, high-quality pulse MIG welds meeting strict automotive standards
Cosmetic appearance requirements for visible joints
Traceability for quality audits
Integration into automated production lines
Solution:
MIGMaster-350DPwith Double Pulse MIG mode delivers stack-of-coins appearance
Program storagesaves certified WPS settings for instant recall
Torch-mounted remoteallows fine-tuning during production
CE-certified– meets all European safety requirements
Dual-drive feederensures smooth aluminum wire feeding
Result:
30% reduction in reworkon aluminum battery trays
Successfully passedIATF 16949 audit with full parameter traceability
Expanded to 12 unitsacross their German and Hungarian facilities
Case 2: Indonesian Shipyard – Aluminum Boat Construction
Location: Batam, Indonesia
Customer: Shipyard constructing aluminum passenger ferries for Southeast Asian routes
Challenge: Tropical marine environment demanded:
Corrosion-resistant aluminum welding capability
High humidity – equipment must survive tropical conditions
Long, continuous welds on hull sections
Mobile equipment that could move along vessels under construction
Solution:
MIGMaster-500DPprovides 500A output for thick aluminum plate (8-15mm)
Pulse MIG modecontrols heat input in tropical humidity
Multi-layer insulationprotects circuits from moisture
4T torch modereduces operator fatigue during long seams
Wheeled platform with gas cylinder– complete mobile station
Result:
Production efficiency increased 35%on aluminum hull construction
Zero humidity-related failuresdespite 85%+ relative humidity
Successfully delivered3 vessels ahead of schedule
Fleet expanded to 8 unitsacross two shipyards
Case 3: Saudi Arabian Oil & Gas – Pipeline Maintenance
Location: Eastern Province, Saudi Arabia
Customer: Oil and gas maintenance contractor servicing pipeline infrastructure
Challenge: Desert field conditions demanded:
Equipment that could withstandextreme heat (50°C+) and sand
Reliable performance ongenerator power with voltage fluctuations
Both MIG for pipe and MMA for field repairs
Portable solution for remote locations
Solution:
MIGMaster-350DPwith 160-450V auto-sensing – works on unstable generator power
MMA modewith hot start and arc force – excellent stick welding performance
Smart cooling fan– reduces sand ingestion compared to continuously running fans
Multi-layer insulationprotects against heat
Wheeled platform– easy transport across desert sites
Result:
One machine replaced two(MIG + stick welder) in service vehicles
Zero failuresduring two years of desert operation
40% reductionin equipment transported to remote sites
ROI achieved in 3 monthsthrough equipment consolidation
Case 4: Nigerian Construction Company – Structural Steel
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Customer: Construction firm erecting commercial buildings and infrastructure
Challenge: West African construction demanded:
Equipment that could handlevoltage fluctuations and unstable grid power
Multi-process capability for varied applications
Rugged construction for job site conditions
Easy serviceability with local support
Solution:
MIGMaster-250DPwith wide voltage input (160-450V) – handles unstable Nigerian grid
MIG, MMA, and Lift TIGin one machine – covers all site requirements
Dual-drive feeder– reliable wire feeding despite dust
BSCI-certified manufacturing– ethical production standards
Multi-layer insulationprotects against heat and humidity
Result:
80% reduction in power-related issuescompared to previous equipment
Completed 5 major construction projectswith zero welding equipment downtime
Local technicians trained– now servicing 20+ units in Nigeria
Purchased 15 additional unitsfor expanding operations
Case 5: Australian Mining Operation – Heavy Equipment Repair
Location: Pilbara region, Western Australia
Customer: Iron ore mining operation with on-site maintenance facility
Challenge: Remote mine site demanded:
Equipment capable ofthick plate welding on heavy mining equipment
Reliable performance inextreme heat and dust
Capability for both steel and aluminum components
Minimal downtime – repairs must be completed quickly
Solution:
MIGMaster-500DPdelivers 500A output for thick plate (up to 20mm)
Pulse MIG modefor aluminum components on mining vehicles
Dual-drive feederhandles 6mm wire for heavy fabrication
Smart coolingreduces dust ingress in Pilbara conditions
CE and ISO certified– meets Australian safety standards
Result:
Equipment repair time reduced by 40%through faster, more reliable welding
Component life extendedthrough higher quality repairs
Now standard equipmentacross 3 mine sites
Annual maintenance savingsestimated at AUD 150,000
Case 6: Vietnamese Motorcycle Manufacturer – Frame Fabrication
Location: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Customer: Major motorcycle manufacturer producing frames for domestic and export markets
Challenge: High-volume production demanded:
Consistent MIG welds on carbon steel frames
Minimal spatter to reduce post-weld cleaning
High duty cycle for continuous production
Operator-friendly interface for mixed skill levels
Solution:
MIGMaster-350DPunits deployed on production line
Synergic MIG modewith thickness prompts – guides operators
Pulse MIG modereduces spatter on thin-wall tubing
100% duty cycleenables continuous production
Program storagesaves settings for different frame models
Result:
Post-weld cleaning reduced by 60%– significant labor savings
New operators reach production quality in 2 daysinstead of 2 weeks
Production output increased 25%with same workforce
50 units now operatingacross 3 production facilities
Case 7: Canadian Cold Weather Fabrication – Arctic Infrastructure
Location: Alberta, Canada
Customer: Fabricator building infrastructure for oil sands and arctic conditions
Challenge: Extreme cold demanded:
Equipment that wouldstart and perform at -30°C
Reliable wire feeding in cold conditions
Capability for both carbon steel and stainless steel
Portable for remote northern locations
Solution:
MIGMaster-350DPwith enhanced low-temperature components
Dual-drive feedermaintains consistent wire tension in cold
Multi-process capability– MIG for structural, TIG for precision
Wheeled platform– mobile across remote sites
ISO certified– meets Canadian welding standards
Result:
100% startup successat -30°C – zero cold-weather failures
One machine replaces threein remote service trucks
Northern operations expandedwith confidence
20 units deployedacross Alberta and Northwest Territories
Case 8: Italian Architectural Fabrication – Decorative Stainless Steel
Location: Milan, Italy
Customer: High-end architectural metal fabricator creating custom stainless steel features for luxury buildings
Challenge: Architectural applications demanded:
Beautiful weld appearanceon visible stainless steel
Lift TIG capabilityfor thin sheet (1-3mm)
Pulse MIG for thicker sections
Precision control for design-driven projects
Solution:
MIGMaster-250DPwith Lift TIG mode – clean, precise TIG on thin stainless
Pulse MIG modefor thicker architectural elements
Torch-mounted remotefor fine adjustment during complex welds
Synergic modesimplifies setup for different stainless alloys
CE-certified– meets European standards
Result:
Grinding and finishing time reduced by 70%– welds look good as-welded
Took on more complex architectural projectswith confidence
Client satisfaction improved– secured contracts for 5 luxury hotel projects
Now using 8 unitsacross Milan and Rome workshops
Case 9: Brazilian Agricultural Equipment Manufacturer
Location: Ribeirão Preto, Brazil
Customer: Manufacturer of agricultural implements including harvesters and planters
Challenge: Agricultural fabrication required:
High-volume production of carbon steel components
Ability to weld varying thicknesses from 2mm to 12mm
Minimal downtime during harvest season rushes
Equipment that could withstand Brazilian workshop conditions
Solution:
MIGMaster-350DPunits on production line
Synergic MIG modefor quick changeover between material thicknesses
Dual-drive feederhandles flux-cored wire for heavy sections
Smart coolingreduces maintenance in dusty conditions
FCCA-certified manufacturing– social compliance assured
Result:
Changeover time reduced by 50%between different implement models
Production increased 30%during peak season
Zero production stoppagesdue to welding equipment
40 units now operatingacross 2 facilities
Case 10: Russian Pipeline Construction – Siberian Project
Location: Siberia, Russia
Customer: Pipeline contractor building natural gas transmission lines
Challenge: Extreme conditions demanded:
Equipment that would operate at-40°C
Reliable arc stability forcellulosic electrodes in root passes
Capability for both MIG (fill passes) and stick (root)
Portable for remote Siberian locations
Solution:
MIGMaster-500DPwith enhanced cold-weather components
MMA modeoptimized for cellulosic electrodes (E6010)
Arc force controlfor deep penetration in root passes
Pulse MIG modefor fill and cap passes
Wide voltage input– works on generator power
Wheeled platform– mobile across pipeline right-of-way
Result:
One machine handles entire pipeline welding process– root to cap
100% startup successat -40°C after overnight outdoor exposure
Pipeline sections completed 20% fasterthan with separate machines
Now standard equipmentfor 3 major pipeline contractors
Case 11: South African Mining Equipment Rebuild
Location: Johannesburg, South Africa
Customer: Mining equipment rebuild facility servicing gold and platinum mines
Challenge: Heavy equipment rebuild demanded:
Deep penetration welding on thick sections (up to 30mm)
Ability to weldhard-facing alloys for wear resistance
High duty cycle for continuous operation
Equipment that could withstand African workshop conditions
Solution:
MIGMaster-500DPwith 500A output for heavy sections
Dual-drive feederhandles 1.6mm hard-facing wire
MMA modefor electrodes when required
Smart coolingreduces dust ingestion
Multi-layer insulationprotects circuits in high ambient temperatures
Result:
Rebuild quality improved– longer component life after repair
Equipment uptime increased 45%through faster, more reliable welding
3-year ROIthrough reduced component replacement costs
15 units deployedacross South Africa and Zimbabwe
Case 12: Turkish Home Appliance Manufacturer – Stainless Steel Production
Location: Istanbul, Turkey
Customer: Major home appliance manufacturer producing stainless steel kitchen equipment
Challenge: High-volume production demanded:
Consistent, spatter-free MIG welds on stainless steel
Minimal post-weld cleaning for cosmetic surfaces
High duty cycle for continuous production
Operator-friendly interface for mixed skill workforce
Solution:
MIGMaster-350DP on production line
Pulse MIG mode for reduced spatter on stainless
Synergic mode with stainless presets – simplifies operation
Program storage for different product models
CE-certified – meets European safety standards
Result:
Post-weld finishing reduced by 65% – significant labor savings
Production quality improved – fewer customer returns
Production capacity increased 30% with existing workforce
25 units now operating across Istanbul facility
Global Technical Specifications
Parameter
MIGMaster-200DP
MIGMaster-250DP
MIGMaster-300DP
MIGMaster-350DP
MIGMaster-500DP
Input Voltage
1/2/3PH 160-450V
1/2/3PH 160-450V
1/2/3PH 160-450V
1/2/3PH 160-450V
1/2/3PH 160-450V
Output Current
40-200A
40-250A
40-300A
40-350A
40-500A
Duty Cycle
30% @ 200A
75% @ 300A
75% @ 300A
100% @ 350A
100% @ 500A
Wire Diameter
0.8-1.2mm
Wire Spool
5kg
5/15kg
5/15kg
5/15kg
5/15kg
Compatible Gas Cylinders
/
40L
40L
50L
50L
Net Weight
32kg
38kg
93kg
103kg
Dimensions (mm)
540×235×390
1020×460×740
1020×460×740
1040×580×1480
1040×580×1480
Certifications & Quality Standards
Certification
Scope
CE
European safety and EMC standards – access to EU market
ISO 9001
Quality management system – consistent quality worldwide
BSCI
Social compliance – ethical manufacturing practices
FCCA
Ford Customer-Specific Requirements – automotive industry recognition
CNAS
(In process) – Expanded laboratory accreditation for testing
Annual Production Capacity: 700,000 Units – Reliable supply for global partners
KEYGREE MIGMaster-DP Series - Core Advantages
✅ Universal Power - 1/2/3 phase 160–450V auto-sensing - works on any grid worldwide
✅ Aluminum-Optimized - Pulse and Double Pulse modes with dual-drive feeder ensure reliable aluminum welding
✅ Multi-Process Capability - MIG, Pulse MIG, Double Pulse, MMA, Lift TIG - one machine for all applications
✅ Global Certifications - CE, ISO, BSCI, FCCA - accepted worldwide
✅ Proven in Extreme Conditions - From Siberian cold to Saudi heat to tropical humidity
✅ Mass Production Scale - 700,000 units annual capacity ensures reliable supply
✅ Complete Mobile Workstation - Built-in wire compartment + gas cylinder platform
✅ Remote Control Ready - Torch-mounted digital remote for large fabrications
✅ 24/7 Global Support - English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Arabic technical support
✅ Flexible Logistics - FCL, LCL, air freight from major Chinese ports
Service Network & SupportPre-Sales Support
Technical consultation for application requirements
Sample welding testing available
Distributor partnership programs
OEM/ODM customization available
After-Sales Support
24/7 technical support: WhatsApp +86 18058395375
Spare parts: Global network with rapid dispatch
Documentation: Manuals in 8+ languages
Training: Remote and on-site programs for distributors
Warranty: Standard 12-month warranty with extension options
Payment & Logistics
Payment: T/T, L/C, Western Union, Trade Assurance
Shipping: FCL, LCL, air freight from Shanghai, Ningbo, Shenzhen
Lead time: 15-30 days depending on order volume
Minimum order: Sample orders accepted for qualified partners
KEYGREE GROUP CO., LTD.
Your Global Welding Partner
Website:
Annual Production Capacity: 700,000 Units
Certifications: CE, ISO 9001, BSCI, FCCA
CNAS Accreditation: In Process
Engineered in China. Proven Worldwide. Trusted by Industry Leaders.
The MIGMaster-DP series represents the pinnacle of KEYGREE's engineering expertise - a complete line of digital MIG welders engineered for the diverse needs of welders worldwide, from small workshops to heavy industry.
Our Global Service CommitmentService Scope – Wherever You Are, We Support You
Service Area
Coverage & Capabilities
Global Distribution Network
Exporting to over 120 countries across Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Oceania
24/7 Technical Support
English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, and Arabic technical support available via WhatsApp +86 18058395375
Spare Parts Availability
Global spare parts network with rapid dispatch to major ports worldwide
Documentation
User manuals and technical documentation in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Russian, Arabic, and Bahasa Indonesia
Training Support
Remote training via video conference and on-site training programs for major distributors
Quality Certifications
CE, ISO 9001, BSCI, FCCA – CNAS accreditation in process for expanded laboratory capabilities
Logistics
FCL, LCL, and air freight options from major Chinese ports – flexible shipping solutions
Payment Flexibility
T/T, L/C, Western Union, and trade assurance options for secure transactions
MIGMaster-DP Series – Engineered for Global ApplicationsSeries Models
Model
Application Focus
MIGMaster-200DP
Light fabrication, automotive repair, hobbyist, small workshop
MIGMaster-250DP
General fabrication, construction, medium manufacturing
MIGMaster-300DP
Heavy fabrication, structural steel, industrial maintenance
MIGMaster-350DP
Heavy industry, shipbuilding, pipeline construction
MIGMaster-500DP
Heavy industrial, mining equipment, thick plate fabrication
Key Selling Points – Global AdvantagesUniversal Power Compatibility
Automatic voltage recognition: 1/2/3 PHASE 160-450V
Works onsingle-phase or three-phase power grids worldwide
No manual switching required – plug and weld inNorth America (208/230/460V), Europe (230/400V), Asia (220/380V), Middle East (230/415V), and Latin America (220/440V)
Six Welding Processes in One
MIG Manual– Traditional MIG for carbon steel, stainless steel
MIG Synergic– One-knob operation with thickness prompts – ideal for operators of all skill levels
Single Pulse MIG– Essential for aluminum – controlled spray transfer, reduced spatter
Double Pulse MIG– Creates stack-of-coins aluminum welds – professional appearance without grinding
MMA– Stick welding for outdoor, field, and remote applications
Lift TIG– Precision TIG for thin materials, stainless steel, and aluminum sheet
Remote Control Compatible
Compatible withtorch-mounted digital remote control
Remote adjustment of:
Current
Inductance
Job number storage and recall
Adjust parameters without leaving the weld joint –critical for large fabrications and pipeline work
Smart Material Guidance
Synergic mode prompts metal thickness– guides operators worldwide to correct settings
Reduces errors across language barriers – visual prompts transcend language
CE-Compliant Intelligent Cooling
Smart fan operation– runs only when needed
Meets CE standardsfor energy efficiency and noise reduction
Reduces dust ingress –extends machine life in challenging environments (deserts, jungles, factories)
Large LCD Display
High-visibility digital display
Clear parameter readout in all lighting conditions
Intuitive interface – minimal training required
Dual-Drive Wire Feeding System
Dual-roll wire feeder– smooth, consistent wire delivery
Essential for aluminum– prevents bird-nesting and feeding issues
Handles8mm to 1.2mm wire diameters across all materials
Multiple Torch Modes
2T– Standard operation
4T– Reduced operator fatigue for long seams
Special 4-step– Advanced control for critical applications
Spot welding mode– Tack and spot applications
Global Material Compatibility
Material
Applications
Carbon Steel
Structural fabrication, automotive, construction, pipelines
Stainless Steel
Food equipment, pharmaceutical, architectural, marine
Aluminum-Magnesium Alloy
Marine, automotive, aerospace, transportation
Aluminum-Silicon Alloy
Casting repair, automotive, specialized fabrication
Built-In Wire Spool Compartment
Accommodates5kg and 15kg spools
No external wire feeder required
Ready for both small jobs and production runs
Mobile Workstation Design
Wheeled platform– easy movement across workshops, construction sites, and maintenance facilities
Accommodates 40-liter gas cylinder– complete mobile welding station
Ideal forshipyards, construction sites, field maintenance, and mobile service vehicles
Enhanced Durability
Multi-layer insulationprotects PCB and main circuits
Designed forharsh environments – heat, humidity, dust, and vibration
Proven reliability acrosstropical, desert, arctic, and marine conditions
Global Service Cases – Solving Real Problems Worldwide
We have structured our offering around the "Customer + Challenge + Solution + Result" framework to demonstrate how KEYGREE welders perform in diverse global conditions.
Case 1: German Automotive Tier 1 Supplier – EV Battery Tray Production
Location: Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Customer: Major automotive supplier manufacturing aluminum battery trays for electric vehicles
Challenge: Producing aluminum battery trays required:
Consistent, high-quality pulse MIG welds meeting strict automotive standards
Cosmetic appearance requirements for visible joints
Traceability for quality audits
Integration into automated production lines
Solution:
MIGMaster-350DPwith Double Pulse MIG mode delivers stack-of-coins appearance
Program storagesaves certified WPS settings for instant recall
Torch-mounted remoteallows fine-tuning during production
CE-certified– meets all European safety requirements
Dual-drive feederensures smooth aluminum wire feeding
Result:
30% reduction in reworkon aluminum battery trays
Successfully passedIATF 16949 audit with full parameter traceability
Expanded to 12 unitsacross their German and Hungarian facilities
Case 2: Indonesian Shipyard – Aluminum Boat Construction
Location: Batam, Indonesia
Customer: Shipyard constructing aluminum passenger ferries for Southeast Asian routes
Challenge: Tropical marine environment demanded:
Corrosion-resistant aluminum welding capability
High humidity – equipment must survive tropical conditions
Long, continuous welds on hull sections
Mobile equipment that could move along vessels under construction
Solution:
MIGMaster-500DPprovides 500A output for thick aluminum plate (8-15mm)
Pulse MIG modecontrols heat input in tropical humidity
Multi-layer insulationprotects circuits from moisture
4T torch modereduces operator fatigue during long seams
Wheeled platform with gas cylinder– complete mobile station
Result:
Production efficiency increased 35%on aluminum hull construction
Zero humidity-related failuresdespite 85%+ relative humidity
Successfully delivered3 vessels ahead of schedule
Fleet expanded to 8 unitsacross two shipyards
Case 3: Saudi Arabian Oil & Gas – Pipeline Maintenance
Location: Eastern Province, Saudi Arabia
Customer: Oil and gas maintenance contractor servicing pipeline infrastructure
Challenge: Desert field conditions demanded:
Equipment that could withstandextreme heat (50°C+) and sand
Reliable performance ongenerator power with voltage fluctuations
Both MIG for pipe and MMA for field repairs
Portable solution for remote locations
Solution:
MIGMaster-350DPwith 160-450V auto-sensing – works on unstable generator power
MMA modewith hot start and arc force – excellent stick welding performance
Smart cooling fan– reduces sand ingestion compared to continuously running fans
Multi-layer insulationprotects against heat
Wheeled platform– easy transport across desert sites
Result:
One machine replaced two(MIG + stick welder) in service vehicles
Zero failuresduring two years of desert operation
40% reductionin equipment transported to remote sites
ROI achieved in 3 monthsthrough equipment consolidation
Case 4: Nigerian Construction Company – Structural Steel
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Customer: Construction firm erecting commercial buildings and infrastructure
Challenge: West African construction demanded:
Equipment that could handlevoltage fluctuations and unstable grid power
Multi-process capability for varied applications
Rugged construction for job site conditions
Easy serviceability with local support
Solution:
MIGMaster-250DPwith wide voltage input (160-450V) – handles unstable Nigerian grid
MIG, MMA, and Lift TIGin one machine – covers all site requirements
Dual-drive feeder– reliable wire feeding despite dust
BSCI-certified manufacturing– ethical production standards
Multi-layer insulationprotects against heat and humidity
Result:
80% reduction in power-related issuescompared to previous equipment
Completed 5 major construction projectswith zero welding equipment downtime
Local technicians trained– now servicing 20+ units in Nigeria
Purchased 15 additional unitsfor expanding operations
Case 5: Australian Mining Operation – Heavy Equipment Repair
Location: Pilbara region, Western Australia
Customer: Iron ore mining operation with on-site maintenance facility
Challenge: Remote mine site demanded:
Equipment capable ofthick plate welding on heavy mining equipment
Reliable performance inextreme heat and dust
Capability for both steel and aluminum components
Minimal downtime – repairs must be completed quickly
Solution:
MIGMaster-500DPdelivers 500A output for thick plate (up to 20mm)
Pulse MIG modefor aluminum components on mining vehicles
Dual-drive feederhandles 6mm wire for heavy fabrication
Smart coolingreduces dust ingress in Pilbara conditions
CE and ISO certified– meets Australian safety standards
Result:
Equipment repair time reduced by 40%through faster, more reliable welding
Component life extendedthrough higher quality repairs
Now standard equipmentacross 3 mine sites
Annual maintenance savingsestimated at AUD 150,000
Case 6: Vietnamese Motorcycle Manufacturer – Frame Fabrication
Location: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Customer: Major motorcycle manufacturer producing frames for domestic and export markets
Challenge: High-volume production demanded:
Consistent MIG welds on carbon steel frames
Minimal spatter to reduce post-weld cleaning
High duty cycle for continuous production
Operator-friendly interface for mixed skill levels
Solution:
MIGMaster-350DPunits deployed on production line
Synergic MIG modewith thickness prompts – guides operators
Pulse MIG modereduces spatter on thin-wall tubing
100% duty cycleenables continuous production
Program storagesaves settings for different frame models
Result:
Post-weld cleaning reduced by 60%– significant labor savings
New operators reach production quality in 2 daysinstead of 2 weeks
Production output increased 25%with same workforce
50 units now operatingacross 3 production facilities
Case 7: Canadian Cold Weather Fabrication – Arctic Infrastructure
Location: Alberta, Canada
Customer: Fabricator building infrastructure for oil sands and arctic conditions
Challenge: Extreme cold demanded:
Equipment that wouldstart and perform at -30°C
Reliable wire feeding in cold conditions
Capability for both carbon steel and stainless steel
Portable for remote northern locations
Solution:
MIGMaster-350DPwith enhanced low-temperature components
Dual-drive feedermaintains consistent wire tension in cold
Multi-process capability– MIG for structural, TIG for precision
Wheeled platform– mobile across remote sites
ISO certified– meets Canadian welding standards
Result:
100% startup successat -30°C – zero cold-weather failures
One machine replaces threein remote service trucks
Northern operations expandedwith confidence
20 units deployedacross Alberta and Northwest Territories
Case 8: Italian Architectural Fabrication – Decorative Stainless Steel
Location: Milan, Italy
Customer: High-end architectural metal fabricator creating custom stainless steel features for luxury buildings
Challenge: Architectural applications demanded:
Beautiful weld appearanceon visible stainless steel
Lift TIG capabilityfor thin sheet (1-3mm)
Pulse MIG for thicker sections
Precision control for design-driven projects
Solution:
MIGMaster-250DPwith Lift TIG mode – clean, precise TIG on thin stainless
Pulse MIG modefor thicker architectural elements
Torch-mounted remotefor fine adjustment during complex welds
Synergic modesimplifies setup for different stainless alloys
CE-certified– meets European standards
Result:
Grinding and finishing time reduced by 70%– welds look good as-welded
Took on more complex architectural projectswith confidence
Client satisfaction improved– secured contracts for 5 luxury hotel projects
Now using 8 unitsacross Milan and Rome workshops
Case 9: Brazilian Agricultural Equipment Manufacturer
Location: Ribeirão Preto, Brazil
Customer: Manufacturer of agricultural implements including harvesters and planters
Challenge: Agricultural fabrication required:
High-volume production of carbon steel components
Ability to weld varying thicknesses from 2mm to 12mm
Minimal downtime during harvest season rushes
Equipment that could withstand Brazilian workshop conditions
Solution:
MIGMaster-350DPunits on production line
Synergic MIG modefor quick changeover between material thicknesses
Dual-drive feederhandles flux-cored wire for heavy sections
Smart coolingreduces maintenance in dusty conditions
FCCA-certified manufacturing– social compliance assured
Result:
Changeover time reduced by 50%between different implement models
Production increased 30%during peak season
Zero production stoppagesdue to welding equipment
40 units now operatingacross 2 facilities
Case 10: Russian Pipeline Construction – Siberian Project
Location: Siberia, Russia
Customer: Pipeline contractor building natural gas transmission lines
Challenge: Extreme conditions demanded:
Equipment that would operate at-40°C
Reliable arc stability forcellulosic electrodes in root passes
Capability for both MIG (fill passes) and stick (root)
Portable for remote Siberian locations
Solution:
MIGMaster-500DPwith enhanced cold-weather components
MMA modeoptimized for cellulosic electrodes (E6010)
Arc force controlfor deep penetration in root passes
Pulse MIG modefor fill and cap passes
Wide voltage input– works on generator power
Wheeled platform– mobile across pipeline right-of-way
Result:
One machine handles entire pipeline welding process– root to cap
100% startup successat -40°C after overnight outdoor exposure
Pipeline sections completed 20% fasterthan with separate machines
Now standard equipmentfor 3 major pipeline contractors
Case 11: South African Mining Equipment Rebuild
Location: Johannesburg, South Africa
Customer: Mining equipment rebuild facility servicing gold and platinum mines
Challenge: Heavy equipment rebuild demanded:
Deep penetration welding on thick sections (up to 30mm)
Ability to weldhard-facing alloys for wear resistance
High duty cycle for continuous operation
Equipment that could withstand African workshop conditions
Solution:
MIGMaster-500DPwith 500A output for heavy sections
Dual-drive feederhandles 1.6mm hard-facing wire
MMA modefor electrodes when required
Smart coolingreduces dust ingestion
Multi-layer insulationprotects circuits in high ambient temperatures
Result:
Rebuild quality improved– longer component life after repair
Equipment uptime increased 45%through faster, more reliable welding
3-year ROIthrough reduced component replacement costs
15 units deployedacross South Africa and Zimbabwe
Case 12: Turkish Home Appliance Manufacturer – Stainless Steel Production
Location: Istanbul, Turkey
Customer: Major home appliance manufacturer producing stainless steel kitchen equipment
Challenge: High-volume production demanded:
Consistent, spatter-free MIG welds on stainless steel
Minimal post-weld cleaning for cosmetic surfaces
High duty cycle for continuous production
Operator-friendly interface for mixed skill workforce
Solution:
MIGMaster-350DP on production line
Pulse MIG mode for reduced spatter on stainless
Synergic mode with stainless presets – simplifies operation
Program storage for different product models
CE-certified – meets European safety standards
Result:
Post-weld finishing reduced by 65% – significant labor savings
Production quality improved – fewer customer returns
Production capacity increased 30% with existing workforce
25 units now operating across Istanbul facility
Global Technical Specifications
Parameter
MIGMaster-200DP
MIGMaster-250DP
MIGMaster-300DP
MIGMaster-350DP
MIGMaster-500DP
Input Voltage
1/2/3PH 160-450V
1/2/3PH 160-450V
1/2/3PH 160-450V
1/2/3PH 160-450V
1/2/3PH 160-450V
Output Current
40-200A
40-250A
40-300A
40-350A
40-500A
Duty Cycle
30% @ 200A
75% @ 300A
75% @ 300A
100% @ 350A
100% @ 500A
Wire Diameter
0.8-1.2mm
Wire Spool
5kg
5/15kg
5/15kg
5/15kg
5/15kg
Compatible Gas Cylinders
/
40L
40L
50L
50L
Net Weight
32kg
38kg
93kg
103kg
Dimensions (mm)
540×235×390
1020×460×740
1020×460×740
1040×580×1480
1040×580×1480
Certifications & Quality Standards
Certification
Scope
CE
European safety and EMC standards – access to EU market
ISO 9001
Quality management system – consistent quality worldwide
BSCI
Social compliance – ethical manufacturing practices
FCCA
Ford Customer-Specific Requirements – automotive industry recognition
CNAS
(In process) – Expanded laboratory accreditation for testing
Annual Production Capacity: 700,000 Units – Reliable supply for global partners
KEYGREE MIGMaster-DP Series - Core Advantages
✅ Universal Power - 1/2/3 phase 160–450V auto-sensing - works on any grid worldwide
✅ Aluminum-Optimized - Pulse and Double Pulse modes with dual-drive feeder ensure reliable aluminum welding
✅ Multi-Process Capability - MIG, Pulse MIG, Double Pulse, MMA, Lift TIG - one machine for all applications
✅ Global Certifications - CE, ISO, BSCI, FCCA - accepted worldwide
✅ Proven in Extreme Conditions - From Siberian cold to Saudi heat to tropical humidity
✅ Mass Production Scale - 700,000 units annual capacity ensures reliable supply
✅ Complete Mobile Workstation - Built-in wire compartment + gas cylinder platform
✅ Remote Control Ready - Torch-mounted digital remote for large fabrications
✅ 24/7 Global Support - English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Arabic technical support
✅ Flexible Logistics - FCL, LCL, air freight from major Chinese ports
Service Network & SupportPre-Sales Support
Technical consultation for application requirements
Sample welding testing available
Distributor partnership programs
OEM/ODM customization available
After-Sales Support
24/7 technical support: WhatsApp +86 18058395375
Spare parts: Global network with rapid dispatch
Documentation: Manuals in 8+ languages
Training: Remote and on-site programs for distributors
Warranty: Standard 12-month warranty with extension options
Payment & Logistics
Payment: T/T, L/C, Western Union, Trade Assurance
Shipping: FCL, LCL, air freight from Shanghai, Ningbo, Shenzhen
Lead time: 15-30 days depending on order volume
Minimum order: Sample orders accepted for qualified partners
KEYGREE GROUP CO., LTD.
Your Global Welding Partner
Website:
Annual Production Capacity: 700,000 Units
Certifications: CE, ISO 9001, BSCI, FCCA
CNAS Accreditation: In Process
Engineered in China. Proven Worldwide. Trusted by Industry Leaders.
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