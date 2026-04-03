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San Francisco Dental Implant Center Announces A New Post On A Permanent Smile Enhancement Via Dental Implants
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- San Francisco Dental Implant Center, located in San Francisco and at , is proud to announce a new post on the value of dental implant surgery. The results of dental implant surgery can enhance a smile and support long-term oral health when used in combination with daily brushing, flossing, and mouthwash.
"Showing bright, straight teeth boosts patient confidence after dental implant surgery. More importantly, overall health can improve. This requires consistent oral care and yearly check-ups," explained Dr. Alex Rabinovich. "Regular care of dental implants supports lifelong oral health."
The new post on the value of a smile enhancement via dental implants can be read at . Missing and broken teeth can impact more than an individual's oral health. Bad teeth can cause gum disease, or periodontitis, which has been linked to heart disease. This is caused by the spread of bacteria, creating inflammation in the blood vessels. In addition, the mental health of an individual can decline, creating depression and low self-esteem.
Dr. Alex Rabinovich is the lead oral surgeon for San Francisco Dental Implants. Dr. Rabinovich has a holistic understanding of oral surgery, with a background in medicine, dentistry, and maxillofacial and facial plastic surgery. Bay Area residents can contact Dr. Rabinovich to schedule a consultation and receive a comprehensive evaluation for oral surgery ( ). Dental implants can provide a long-term solution to oral health. Post-operative practices by the patient can be essential to a positive outcome. Those practices include daily brushing, flossing, and mouthwash. Patients are advised to continue regular yearly dental check-ups.
Individuals seeking to understand the costs associated with dental implants in San Francisco can find detailed information and guidance in the clinic's landmark blog post at cost-of-dental-implants/.
SMILE ENHANCEMENTS VIA DENTAL IMPLANTS CAN ALSO UPGRADE HEALTH
Studies show dental implant surgery can be a better option for a long-term, healthy smile. Implants often do not require the extra work dentures do. Normal oral habits such as flossing and brushing can help maintain the new teeth. An easy transition post-surgery can help patients care for new dental implants. An added benefit of implants is that they promote gum health. Healthy gums can help individuals avoid heart disease issues related to oral bacteria and inflammation.
Patients potentially interested in dental implants and who live in, or near San Francisco, are encouraged to reach out for a one-on-one consultation. This also impacts the cost of dental implants (cost-of-dental-implants/ ), and his finance team is ready to help.
ABOUT SAN FRANCISCO DENTAL IMPLANT CENTER
San Francisco Dental Implant Center ( ) is in the City's Financial District. Under the direction of Dr. Alex Rabinovich, SF Dental Implants specializes in dental implant placement, restoration, and tooth replacement. The team is one of the most experienced in the Bay Area. Qualified patients may be eligible for 'All-on-four ' dental implants, also known as Teeth-in-a-Day surgery. Dr. Rabinovich is a Board-Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon specializing in dental implants. San Francisco Dental Implants serves all neighborhoods in San Francisco, including Pacific Heights, Russian Hill, and Noe Valley.
"Showing bright, straight teeth boosts patient confidence after dental implant surgery. More importantly, overall health can improve. This requires consistent oral care and yearly check-ups," explained Dr. Alex Rabinovich. "Regular care of dental implants supports lifelong oral health."
The new post on the value of a smile enhancement via dental implants can be read at . Missing and broken teeth can impact more than an individual's oral health. Bad teeth can cause gum disease, or periodontitis, which has been linked to heart disease. This is caused by the spread of bacteria, creating inflammation in the blood vessels. In addition, the mental health of an individual can decline, creating depression and low self-esteem.
Dr. Alex Rabinovich is the lead oral surgeon for San Francisco Dental Implants. Dr. Rabinovich has a holistic understanding of oral surgery, with a background in medicine, dentistry, and maxillofacial and facial plastic surgery. Bay Area residents can contact Dr. Rabinovich to schedule a consultation and receive a comprehensive evaluation for oral surgery ( ). Dental implants can provide a long-term solution to oral health. Post-operative practices by the patient can be essential to a positive outcome. Those practices include daily brushing, flossing, and mouthwash. Patients are advised to continue regular yearly dental check-ups.
Individuals seeking to understand the costs associated with dental implants in San Francisco can find detailed information and guidance in the clinic's landmark blog post at cost-of-dental-implants/.
SMILE ENHANCEMENTS VIA DENTAL IMPLANTS CAN ALSO UPGRADE HEALTH
Studies show dental implant surgery can be a better option for a long-term, healthy smile. Implants often do not require the extra work dentures do. Normal oral habits such as flossing and brushing can help maintain the new teeth. An easy transition post-surgery can help patients care for new dental implants. An added benefit of implants is that they promote gum health. Healthy gums can help individuals avoid heart disease issues related to oral bacteria and inflammation.
Patients potentially interested in dental implants and who live in, or near San Francisco, are encouraged to reach out for a one-on-one consultation. This also impacts the cost of dental implants (cost-of-dental-implants/ ), and his finance team is ready to help.
ABOUT SAN FRANCISCO DENTAL IMPLANT CENTER
San Francisco Dental Implant Center ( ) is in the City's Financial District. Under the direction of Dr. Alex Rabinovich, SF Dental Implants specializes in dental implant placement, restoration, and tooth replacement. The team is one of the most experienced in the Bay Area. Qualified patients may be eligible for 'All-on-four ' dental implants, also known as Teeth-in-a-Day surgery. Dr. Rabinovich is a Board-Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon specializing in dental implants. San Francisco Dental Implants serves all neighborhoods in San Francisco, including Pacific Heights, Russian Hill, and Noe Valley.
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