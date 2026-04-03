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Goalisb Achieves 120 MBA Admit Offers In 2026: ISB, IIM Ahmedabad, Cambridge Judge, And NYU Stern Among Top Placements
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A NOTE ON THESE RESULTS
Of the 120 admit offers this cycle, 114 reflect clients on GOALisB comprehensive admissions package - end-to-end consulting covering school selection, narrative strategy, essay development, recommender briefing, and interview preparation for One Year MBA programs in India and top global MBA programs. A further 6 admit offers came from clients who engaged GOALisB for interview preparation only: 2 at ISB, 2 at IIM Ahmedabad PGPX, 1 at IIM Bangalore EPGP, and 1 at IIM Kozhikode. The multi-admit outcomes and scholarship results listed below are exclusively comprehensive package clients with total scholarships of INR 7 million across programs.
PROGRAMME-WISE RESULTS - 2025–26
ISB - 28 admit offers, including 4 ISB fee scholarships (100%, 50%, 25%).
IIM Ahmedabad (PGPX & Dubai) - 25 admit offers including three ₹8.5 lakh each merit scholarships awarded to Aditi A., Anwesha S., and Piyush P.
IIM Bangalore (EPGP & PGPEM) - 12 admit offers, including a 25% scholarship to Aditi
IIM Calcutta One Year MBA - 9 admit offers
IIM Lucknow IPMX - 9 admit offers
IIM Kozhikode PGP BL - 5 admit offers
IIM Indore EPGP- 6 admit offers
IIM Mumbai, SPJIMR, IIM Udaipur - 5 combined admit offers
Global MBA Programs - 11 admit offers across NYU Stern, IE Business School (Spain), SMU Singapore, Judge Business School (Cambridge), Imperial College London, UCL, and Mannheim Business School, INSEAD, HEC Paris MBA
Other programmes - ISB PGPpro, MFAB - 5 admit offers
STANDOUT MULTI-ADMIT OUTCOMES
The 2025–26 cycle produced eleven clients who received multiple simultaneous admission offers - a result that reflects the depth of GOALisB's multi-application consulting methodology.
Ms. Srishti S. - 6 admit offers for one year MBA in India: ISB, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, IIM Lucknow, IIM Indore, and IIM Ahmedabad
Mr. Aditya R. - 2 admit offers: ISB, and Imperial College London MBA
Mr. Saurabh C. - 3 admit offers: IIM Calcutta, IIM Lucknow, and Mannheim Business School
Ms. Ishita A. - 2 admit offers across 2 continents: ISB, NYU Stern.
Mr. Vaibhav M. - 3 admit offers: IE Business School, SMU Singapore, and IIM Indore
Mr. Hrishikesh K. - 3 admit offers: IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, and IIM Calcutta
Mr. Devendra R. - 3 admit offers for one year MBA in India: ISB, IIM Bangalore, and IIM Calcutta
Mr. Pratham K. - 3 admit offers: ISB, IIM Ahmedabad Dubai, and IIM Ahmedabad main campus
Mr. Palvit S. - 3 admit offers for one year MBA in India: IIM Lucknow, IIM Indore, IIM Calcutta
SCHOLARSHIPS WON - 2025–26
GOALisB clients won scholarships across ISB, IIM Bangalore and IIM Ahmedabad in the 2025–26 cycle:
Ms. Aditi A. - IIM Ahmedabad PGPX merit scholarship: ₹8.5 lakh, and additional IIM Bangalore Scholarship
Ms. Anwesha S. - IIM Ahmedabad PGPX merit scholarship: ₹8.5 lakh
Mr. Piyush P. - IIM Ahmedabad PGPX merit scholarship: ₹8.5 lakh
Mr. Mayur D. - ISB scholarship: 100%
Mr. Rohith K. - ISB scholarship: 50%
Ms. Arushi S. & Mr. Aditya R. - ISB fee scholarships: 25% each
Total scholarship value awarded to GOALisB clients in 2025–26: Total INR 7 million across programmes. ₹25.5 lakh from IIM Ahmedabad alone, plus IIM Bangalore EPGP scholarship and ISB fee waivers.
"The 2025–26 cycle validated something we have always believed: the depth of the narrative matters more than the volume of applications. Srishti Singh's six simultaneous admits happened because each application told a coherent, authentic story calibrated to what each institution values. That is not templating - it is genuine consulting. And concurrent admits at ISB, and NYU Stern School of Business required completely different positioning arguments, each credible on its own terms." - Shruti P, Lead Consultant, GOALisB Higher Education Consulting.
ABOUT GOALISB
GOALisB is recognised as one of the best MBA admission consultants in India. Shruti P - ISB PGP Class of 2006, Stanford LEAD alumna, Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women 2026 (IIM Ahmedabad), QS Reimagine Education Awards judge, PIE Live Europe 2026 speaker. Vinayak Parashar - IIM Ahmedabad alumnus.
GOALisB specialises in MBA admissions for ISB - ISB PGP, ISB PGP YL, ISB PGPpro, ISB PGPMAX, ISB PGP MFAB, IIM One year MBA programs (IIMA PGPX, IIM Bangalore EPGP), IIM Executive MBA programs like IIM Bangalore PGPEM and global MBA schools including HEC Paris, INSEAD, NYU Stern, IE Business School, Judge Cambridge, Imperial College, and UCL.
Of the 120 admit offers this cycle, 114 reflect clients on GOALisB comprehensive admissions package - end-to-end consulting covering school selection, narrative strategy, essay development, recommender briefing, and interview preparation for One Year MBA programs in India and top global MBA programs. A further 6 admit offers came from clients who engaged GOALisB for interview preparation only: 2 at ISB, 2 at IIM Ahmedabad PGPX, 1 at IIM Bangalore EPGP, and 1 at IIM Kozhikode. The multi-admit outcomes and scholarship results listed below are exclusively comprehensive package clients with total scholarships of INR 7 million across programs.
PROGRAMME-WISE RESULTS - 2025–26
ISB - 28 admit offers, including 4 ISB fee scholarships (100%, 50%, 25%).
IIM Ahmedabad (PGPX & Dubai) - 25 admit offers including three ₹8.5 lakh each merit scholarships awarded to Aditi A., Anwesha S., and Piyush P.
IIM Bangalore (EPGP & PGPEM) - 12 admit offers, including a 25% scholarship to Aditi
IIM Calcutta One Year MBA - 9 admit offers
IIM Lucknow IPMX - 9 admit offers
IIM Kozhikode PGP BL - 5 admit offers
IIM Indore EPGP- 6 admit offers
IIM Mumbai, SPJIMR, IIM Udaipur - 5 combined admit offers
Global MBA Programs - 11 admit offers across NYU Stern, IE Business School (Spain), SMU Singapore, Judge Business School (Cambridge), Imperial College London, UCL, and Mannheim Business School, INSEAD, HEC Paris MBA
Other programmes - ISB PGPpro, MFAB - 5 admit offers
STANDOUT MULTI-ADMIT OUTCOMES
The 2025–26 cycle produced eleven clients who received multiple simultaneous admission offers - a result that reflects the depth of GOALisB's multi-application consulting methodology.
Ms. Srishti S. - 6 admit offers for one year MBA in India: ISB, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, IIM Lucknow, IIM Indore, and IIM Ahmedabad
Mr. Aditya R. - 2 admit offers: ISB, and Imperial College London MBA
Mr. Saurabh C. - 3 admit offers: IIM Calcutta, IIM Lucknow, and Mannheim Business School
Ms. Ishita A. - 2 admit offers across 2 continents: ISB, NYU Stern.
Mr. Vaibhav M. - 3 admit offers: IE Business School, SMU Singapore, and IIM Indore
Mr. Hrishikesh K. - 3 admit offers: IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, and IIM Calcutta
Mr. Devendra R. - 3 admit offers for one year MBA in India: ISB, IIM Bangalore, and IIM Calcutta
Mr. Pratham K. - 3 admit offers: ISB, IIM Ahmedabad Dubai, and IIM Ahmedabad main campus
Mr. Palvit S. - 3 admit offers for one year MBA in India: IIM Lucknow, IIM Indore, IIM Calcutta
SCHOLARSHIPS WON - 2025–26
GOALisB clients won scholarships across ISB, IIM Bangalore and IIM Ahmedabad in the 2025–26 cycle:
Ms. Aditi A. - IIM Ahmedabad PGPX merit scholarship: ₹8.5 lakh, and additional IIM Bangalore Scholarship
Ms. Anwesha S. - IIM Ahmedabad PGPX merit scholarship: ₹8.5 lakh
Mr. Piyush P. - IIM Ahmedabad PGPX merit scholarship: ₹8.5 lakh
Mr. Mayur D. - ISB scholarship: 100%
Mr. Rohith K. - ISB scholarship: 50%
Ms. Arushi S. & Mr. Aditya R. - ISB fee scholarships: 25% each
Total scholarship value awarded to GOALisB clients in 2025–26: Total INR 7 million across programmes. ₹25.5 lakh from IIM Ahmedabad alone, plus IIM Bangalore EPGP scholarship and ISB fee waivers.
"The 2025–26 cycle validated something we have always believed: the depth of the narrative matters more than the volume of applications. Srishti Singh's six simultaneous admits happened because each application told a coherent, authentic story calibrated to what each institution values. That is not templating - it is genuine consulting. And concurrent admits at ISB, and NYU Stern School of Business required completely different positioning arguments, each credible on its own terms." - Shruti P, Lead Consultant, GOALisB Higher Education Consulting.
ABOUT GOALISB
GOALisB is recognised as one of the best MBA admission consultants in India. Shruti P - ISB PGP Class of 2006, Stanford LEAD alumna, Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women 2026 (IIM Ahmedabad), QS Reimagine Education Awards judge, PIE Live Europe 2026 speaker. Vinayak Parashar - IIM Ahmedabad alumnus.
GOALisB specialises in MBA admissions for ISB - ISB PGP, ISB PGP YL, ISB PGPpro, ISB PGPMAX, ISB PGP MFAB, IIM One year MBA programs (IIMA PGPX, IIM Bangalore EPGP), IIM Executive MBA programs like IIM Bangalore PGPEM and global MBA schools including HEC Paris, INSEAD, NYU Stern, IE Business School, Judge Cambridge, Imperial College, and UCL.
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