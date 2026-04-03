CM Sarma Highlights Barak Valley Push, Sees Strong BJP Support Surge In Upper Assam

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 3 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday highlighted his government's development push in the Barak Valley and expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) growing support across Upper Assam.

Underscoring the importance of decentralised governance, CM Sarma said in a series of posts on the social media platform X, the state government has laid“great thrust” on the development of Barak Valley.

He noted that a dedicated department has been created for the welfare of the region, alongside steps to bring administration closer to the people.

The Chief Minister pointed to the establishment of the Assam Secretariat in Silchar as a key initiative aimed at enhancing administrative efficiency.

“This is not just a building, but represents the focus of our government to take governance closer to the people,” he said, adding that several development projects are currently underway in the Barak Valley.

CM Sarma further said the Secretariat in Silchar has been dedicated to the people of the region, reflecting the government's commitment to inclusive growth and balanced regional development.

In a separate post, the Chief Minister spoke about the response to the BJP's campaign in Upper Assam, stating that there has been a strong turnout in several constituencies. He mentioned areas including Khowang, Duliajan, Makum, Digboi and Tinsukia, where public participation in campaign events was significant.

According to the CM, the turnout reflects the people's“strong faith” in the BJP and its governance record in the state.

He reiterated the party's commitment to safeguarding Assam's identity while creating more employment and growth opportunities for the youth.

The BJP leader's remarks come amid intensified campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam, with party leaders seeking to consolidate support across regions through development-focused messaging and outreach efforts.