Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath To Campaign In Assam Today

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 3 (IANS) Election campaigning for the Assam Assembly polls intensified on Friday with top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) heavyweights criss-crossing the state to galvanise support for party candidates.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to arrive in Assam later in the day to campaign for the BJP. He will address an election rally at Missamari under the Barchala Assembly constituency in Sonitpur district.

CM Adityanath will campaign in favour of BJP candidate Ritubaran Sharma, seeking to consolidate support for the party ahead of the crucial polls. Party leaders said the visit of the CM, known for his strong Hindutva appeal and organisational outreach, is expected to energise the BJP cadre and voters in the constituency.

The Barchala seat is considered significant for the party's electoral strategy in Upper Assam.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is continuing his extensive campaign tour across the state.

HM Shah is slated to address multiple rallies in Golakganj, Dudhnai, and Palashbari on Friday. His campaign is focused on highlighting the achievements of the BJP-led government in Assam and at the Centre, while also attacking opposition parties over issues of governance and development.

Senior BJP leaders indicated that HM Shah's rallies are drawing significant crowds, reflecting what they described as growing public support for the NDA alliance in the state.

In Guwahati, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a crucial strategy meeting at the state BJP headquarters, focusing on the Dispur Assembly constituency.

Among those present were senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav, former Rajya Sabha MP Bhuvaneswar Kalita, along with other senior leaders, MPs, and Dispur Assembly seat candidate Pradyut Bordoloi. Discussions centred around booth-level management, voter outreach, and campaign coordination.

With high-profile leaders intensifying their outreach and strategic meetings underway, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to retain power in Assam, setting the stage for a high-stakes electoral contest.