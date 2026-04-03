Debina Bonnerjee Says Daughter Lianna Gave Her 'Wings', Shares Fun-Filled Birthday Glimpses

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Actress Debina Bonnerjee celebrated her elder daughter Lianna's 4th birthday and shared adorable glimpses from a pink-themed party.

The actress penned an emotional note for her daughter, saying the little one gave her“wings” she never knew she had.

Taking to her social media account,, Debina shared heartfelt moments and wrote,“3rd April This girl gave me wings I never knew I had... With her, my motherhood journey truly began. My little Lianna turns 4 today My heart, my strength, my everything.”

The pictures show Lianna dressed in a bright pink outfit with a large bow and fairy wings, hugging her mother.

The celebration carried a dreamy pink theme, with little children, all of Lianna's friends, engaging in fun activities.

In one video clip, Lianna and her friends are seen busy making colourful slime, and in another video, kids are seen enjoying creative sessions with glitter, stickers, and face painting.

Debina also shared glimpses of the fun-filled party atmosphere, that included lipsmacking food counters, candid family moments, and children playing together.

In one video, her husband and actor Gurmeet Choudhary is seen twirling their daughters around as they laugh.

Another video captures the couple watching the little daughters smile and dance, with a lot of love.

A fun moment also shows Debina enjoying pani puri, calling it a must-have at every party.

Sharing more about the celebration, she wrote,“Let me take you inside Lianna's pink world... A world filled with creative people who helped me celebrate this with so much love, laughter & pure magic.”

For the uninitiated, Lianna was born on the 3rd of April 2022, after Debina and Gurmeet opted for IVF.

The couple later welcomed their second daughter, Divisha, after they conceived naturally in November 2022.

–IANS

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