ECI Seeks Status Report From Bengal Police On Withdrawal Of Security Cover To Tainted Leaders

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 3 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Friday, sought a status report from the West Bengal Police on the implementation of the Commission's earlier order for withdrawal of the state-provided security cover for tainted political leaders with criminal reports irrespective of their political affiliations.

The ECI has asked the state police's nodal officers for the forthcoming two-phase Assembly elections to send the status report by noon.

Earlier, the Commission had directed the withdrawal of the state-provided security covers for leaders, irrespective of their political affiliation, including those who are out on bail or parole, any leader accused of a criminal case in the past, and those with a criminal history

The deadline to withdraw state-provided security cover for such leaders was midnight Thursday. The Commission also directed the withdrawal of security cover for those leaders enjoying unauthorised state-provided security cover despite not being entitled to it as per protocol.

The Commission gave a similar direction to those tainted political leaders against whom non-bailable arrest warrants are yet to be implemented. In case of such persons, the Commission's strict order was to implement those non-bailable arrest warrants within a reasonable period.

The Commission, at the same time, directed the West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police to dispose of all poll-related criminal cases in the last few elections at the earliest.

The sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) or the deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) were also directed by the ECO to immediately prepare a list of absconding criminal elements and conduct special raids and search operations to hunt and nab them.

The officers-in-charge (OCs) and the inspectors-in-charge (ICs) were instructed to immediately identify those pockets under their respective jurisdictions that are highly prone to criminal activities and also identify rowdy elements or history-sheeters having records of involvement in poll-related violence.

The OCs and ICs have been advised by the Commission to ensure absolute security for political campaign programmes irrespective of political parties, besides ensuring the safety of those involved in electoral duties.

The two-phase Assembly polls in West Bengal are scheduled on April 23 and April 29. In the first phase, polling will be conducted for 152 Assembly constituencies, and in the second phase, voting will take place for the remaining 142 seats. The results will be declared on May 4.