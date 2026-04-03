New York LLC Publication Costs Range From $395 To $1,795 By County, New Industry Data Shows

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- New data from 201 LLC publication orders completed between September 2025 and April 2026 reveals that the total cost of the publication process - including newspaper placement, affidavit collection, and state filing - ranges from $395 to $1,795 across New York's 62 counties. The difference depends entirely on which county a business is formed in.

The county-by-county pricing analysis comes from LLC Publishers, a service that handles the full publication process for New York LLCs and has worked with 58 different newspapers across 22 counties. The dataset provides a detailed breakdown of what businesses across the state actually pay for LLC publication under Section 206 of New York's Limited Liability Company Law.

"After processing 201 LLC publications across 22 New York counties, the data reveals a 4.5-times pricing gap - $395 in Albany to $1,795 in Manhattan - for the same legal requirement," said Sandeep Arneja, owner of LLC Publishers. "Most business owners do not learn what publication costs until after they have already formed their LLC, when it is too late to factor into their planning."

The within-New York City figures are particularly striking. Each of the five boroughs carries a different price for the same legal process: New York County (Manhattan) at $1,795, Kings County (Brooklyn) at $1,475, Richmond County (Staten Island) at $1,295, Queens County at $1,195, and Bronx County at $950. Within a single city, the same requirement varies by nearly two times.

The pricing gap is equally pronounced across county borders. Nassau County, directly adjacent to Queens, costs $675 - nearly half the price of its neighboring borough despite sharing the same metropolitan economy.

"Crossing a county line can change the cost by hundreds of dollars," Arneja said. "Queens to Nassau is a $520 difference. These are neighboring jurisdictions with the same labor market, the same businesses, the same economic corridor. One of the biggest variables is which newspapers are designated in each county and what they charge."

The cost differences stem from how the law structures newspaper designation. County clerks designate which newspapers are eligible, and in counties with fewer designated options, businesses face limited alternatives. The statute does not include a standardized rate schedule, so publication fees are set by the eligible newspapers in each county.

Arneja, whose company has filed 61 Certificates of Publication with the New York Department of State with a 100 percent acceptance rate, says the data points to a practical need for pricing transparency.

"Publishing this data is about giving small businesses the information they need to plan ahead," Arneja said. "The publication requirement is part of doing business in New York. Business owners should be able to see what it costs in their county before they make formation decisions, not after."

LLC Publishers ( ) handles the full publication process for New York LLCs across all 62 counties, including newspaper placement, affidavit collection, and Certificate of Publication filing with the New York Department of State.