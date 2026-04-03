Dxracer Partners With College Of Culture & Technology, Hankuk University Of Foreign Studies (C&T HUFS)

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Global gaming chair leader DXRacer, who created the gaming chair industry in 2006, is proud to announce an official partnership with College of Culture & Technology, Hankuk University of Foreign Studies (C&T HUFS), sponsoring its dedicated esports curriculum with DXRacer Martian Series electric gaming chair.

The Martian Series chairs are now in active use across HUFS's esports facilities, giving students the same ergonomic foundation trusted by professional players at the world's top tournaments. Whether competing in KeSPA-registered titles like League of Legends or studying the strategic fundamentals of competitive play, HUFS students now train in an environment that reflects the standards of professional esports.

The HUFS esports curriculum - one of the most structured competitive gaming programmes in Korean higher education - combines academic theory with real match practice. Students develop strategic thinking, teamwork, and in-game decision-making, with standout performers earning the opportunity to represent HUFS in official university esports competitions. It is exactly the kind of programme DXRacer was built to support.

"Esports is no longer just a pastime - it's an industry, a career path, and now an academic discipline," said the Spokesperson at DXRacer. "HUFS is doing something genuinely forward-thinking by giving students a structured pathway into competitive gaming. Equipping that programme with DXRacer chairs feels like a natural fit - we've been part of esports from the very beginning, and we want to be part of where it's going."

About the DXRacer Martian Series

The Martian Series represents DXRacer's flagship lineup. Featuring Electric adjustable backrest, 4D Electric Lumbar Support, and premium leatherette upholstery, the Martian Series is designed for the demands of extended competitive play - making it the ideal chair for both training and tournament environments.

About DXRacer

DXRacer is a global leader in gaming chair design and manufacturing, known for its ergonomic innovation and premium quality. With a presence in over 50 countries, DXRacer continues to set the standard for comfort and performance in gaming furniture.

About HUFS

Founded in 1954 and based in Seoul, HUFS is one of South Korea's most internationally recognised private research universities, teaching 45 foreign languages alongside a full range of academic disciplines, with exchange partnerships spanning universities across 88 countries.

